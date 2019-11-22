Christmas concert set at Trinity Methodist
ELKHART — The New Horizons Band of Elkhart will present a Christmas concert at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Trinity Methodist Church, 2715 E. Jackson Blvd. Admission is free.
The New Horizons Band is a concert band made up of approximately 55 senior citizens who played an instrument in their high school band, and once again enjoy playing their instrument in the New Horizons Band.
The band welcomes new members. For those interested in joining the band, rehearsals are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the McNaughton Park Pavilion, 701 Arcade Ave. Rehearsals will resume Jan. 7.
Museum to offer workshops on digitizing photographs
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will be offering 45-minute workshops on digitizing photographs throughout the day on Dec. 7. The programs will take place at the Elkhart County Historical Museum, 304 W. Vistula St., and will cost $5 to register.
This workshop will be led by the museum’s Curator of Collections, Michelle Nash.
“I think people are not sure where to start when tackling a digitization project or don’t know what basic info they might need,” said Nash. “My hope with this workshop is to provide some one-on-one training and advice; that is why each 45-minute time slot has a maximum capacity of four participants. Digitization is so important because it not only provides you with a whole new way to share and access your photos, it reduces strain on the originals which supports the goals of long term preservation.”
Nash added the workshop is designed to be interactive and participants will get hands-on practice scanning their photographs.
“This is the type of project that is best learned by doing,” said Nash, “and with a little practice participants will be better equipped to tackle their own projects at home.”
Registration, which is required, will close at the end of the day Dec. 3. To register, go to the Elkhart County Parks website at elkhartcountyparks.org.
Santa Shop being created at BellTower Health
GRANGER — The Teen Pay It Forward Club with The Michiana Pay It Forward Foundation plans to transform the activity room at BellTower Health and Rehabilitation into a Santa Shop on Dec. 4.
Club members recently made homemade decorations, including giant lollipops, paper gingerbread men, candy and 85 elves with the faces of the nursing home residents to create the holiday atmosphere.
Club members are hoping to help those living in the nursing home, located at 5805 N. Fir Road, shop for Christmas gifts for their loved ones.
From 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., residents will have the opportunity to go to the Santa Shop and pick one gift for themselves and one gift for someone else out of more than 100 donated items, while enjoying fresh baked cookies and listening to Christmas music. Students will wrap the gifts chosen for someone else then let the residents pick out Christmas cards from more than 700 donated cards and take them around the facility to drop off cards to others.
For more information, visit michianapayitforward.org.
