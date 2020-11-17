GOSHEN [mdash] Edith Mae Martin, 86, Goshen, died at 6:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at her residence after a short illness. She was born Dec. 31, 1933, in Foraker, to John and Esther (Bauman) Zimmerman. Edith accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and was baptized in the Yellow Creek…