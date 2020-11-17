Christmas Celebration set for Nov. 28
SYRACUSE — Officials with Chautauqua-Wawasee, the event coordinator for Old-Fashioned Christmas, said they have obtained approval from Kosciusko County’s Health Department to hold the event planned for Nov. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The approval was granted based on volunteers and visitors following the guidelines of the governor’s executive order, namely: 1 — Face coverings are required for all participants; 2 — 6-foot social distancing must be practiced; 3 — Anyone with symptoms should not attend; 4 — Sanitation measures be established.
The event organizers request that all those who plan to attend comply with these measures.
The event will take place outside of Oakwood Resort Inn, so dress for the weather.
No registration is need and it is free and open to the public.
For more information, go online to facebook.com/ChautauquaWawasee or www.CHQW.org or email questions to: debbie@CHQW.org.
No Trolley service on Thanksgiving
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed-route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen Nov. 26 due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Regular service will resume Nov. 27.
In addition, the Trolley information offices and ADA Access Dispatch will be closed Nov. 26, as well as Nov. 27, according to information provided by the Michiana Area Council of Governments, which operates the public transportation system. ADA Access riders should schedule transportation for Nov, 27, 28 and 30 before 4 p.m. Nov. 25.
As a reminder, the Elkhart County Health Department requires face coverings to be worn by all passengers over their nose and mouth while aboard the Interurban Trolley. In addition, due to COVID-19, the Interurban Trolley will continue to require all riders, except for those who utilize the buses’ kneeling feature, to board through the rear door. Fare collection will continue to be waived and riding the Interurban Trolley will remain free until further notice.
Transit information can be obtained by calling MACOG at 574-674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.
Breakfast with Santa & Winterfest Parade canceled
ELKHART — Due to the high rate of spread of COVID-19 locally, city of Elkhart leaders have made the decision to cancel Breakfast with Santa and the Winterfest Parade for 2020, according to information provided by the mayor’s office.
Library board to meet Thursday
The Board of Trustees of the Nappanee Public Library will meet in regular session Thursday at 7 a.m. at 157 N. Main St. The public is invited to attend.
BMV announces holiday closure
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Nov. 28.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.
