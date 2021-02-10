Christian concert Feb. 21
WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — ByGrace Ministry, the Amos Raber family, will bring a concert of inspirational music and a message of hope at Riverview Christian Fellowship, 69212 U.S. 131, south of White Pigeon at 6 p.m. Feb. 21.
The Rabers consist of Amos, Margaret and their five children ranging from 5 to 13 years old. Their message is practical Christianity. They deliver that message through live music, testimonies and preaching from God's Word. Everyone is welcome. An offering will be received.
Peace speech contest Tuesday
GOSHEN — Five Goshen College students will speak on themes of peace and justice during the 2021 C. Henry Smith Peace Oratorical Contest on Tuesday. The annual event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Umble Center and will be live-streamed to the public.
This year’s participants and their topics are:
- Denisse Aguilar, a sophomore psychology and sociology from Goshen, on "Living the American Dream on Borrowed Time."
- Gabriella Klopfenstein, a junior public relations major from Goshen, on "Share the Road: My Dad's Story."
- Olivia Krall, a sophomore history major from Carmel, on "The Rope That Ties Peace and Pain Together."
- Mackenzie Miller, a senior journalism and English major from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on "Making Peace with Death: Transforming a Language of Violence and Inequality in America."
- Lisa Nalliah, a sophomore environmental and marine science major from Huntington, on "Change Is Purple."
The participants will deliver 8- to 10-minute speeches on topics of their choosing that relate to peace and justice. The speeches will be judged on originality, integration of the topic and a peace position, and general standards of delivery.
County Personnel
Committee to meet
GOSHEN — A meeting will take place at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 17 for the Elkhart County Council Commissioner Personnel Committee, a subcommittee appointed by the Board of County Commissioners and County Council. The meeting will be held in Room 104 of the Goshen Administrative Office Building.
