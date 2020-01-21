Chamber to hold Advocate @8 event
GOSHEN — With the legislative session underway, the Goshen Chamber’s Advocate @ 8 will start Friday at the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St.
Formerly known as Third House, the town hall discussions featuring elected state officials are a chance for residents to voice support or concerns with legislation at the Statehouse, according to a news release from the Chamber.
Rep. Christy Stutzman and Sen. Blake Doriot will be on hand to give updates on legislation and take questions.
The event will be held from 8 to 9:15 a.m.
The remaining Advocate @ 8 sessions will be held on Feb. 14 and Feb. 28.
For more information, contact the Goshen Chamber at 574-533-2102 or visit https://goshen.org.
Kaia Miller named to Baldwin Wallace dean's list
BEREA, Ohio — Kaia Miller of LaGrange, a graduate of Lakeland High School, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl.
Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the dean's list.
Miller is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.
Goshen schools superintendent to speak Feb. 19
GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Diane Woodworth is scheduled to speak from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Feb. 19 on the state of Goshen Community Schools.
There will also be information on how the business community can help today's students and how volunteers can help with the schools.
Admission is $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight.
Church to hold annual food drop Saturday
GRANGER — Extra food supplies will go to more than 6,300 families through 12 local food pantries, three homeless shelters and 12 neighborhoods across Mishawaka, South Bend, Elkhart, Goshen, Nappanee, New Carlisle, Niles, Buchanan, Cassopolis and Edwardsburg in Granger Community Church's annual food drop.
The event is coordinated through a partnership with the church and IRBN Foods, the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and Lippert Components. About 2,000 volunteers are expected to meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church's Granger campus, 630 E. University Dr., Granger, and Elkhart campus, 2701 E. Bristol St., Elkhart.
Volunteers will work to pack and load boxes of food onto trucks and semi-trailers for delivery to local food pantries and neighborhoods. Other local organizations that are partnering for the event are Budget Blinds, McCormick Motors, United Rentals, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. and the Café at Granger Community Church.
Organizations that will help coordinate food distribution through their agencies include Food Bank of Northern Indiana, Hope Ministries, Center for the Homeless and Monroe Circle Community Center, all in South Bend; MAC Food Pantry in Mishawaka; Church Community Services, Faith Mission, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church & Susanna’s Kitchen, all in Elkhart; The Window in Goshen; Edwardsburg Food Pantry in Edwardsburg; Helping Hands of Cass County in Cassopolis; Christian Service Center in Niles; Family Christian Development Center in Nappanee; and New Carlisle Community Food Pantry in New Carlisle.
The food drop is part of GCC’s 2019 Christmas Offering, in which the church works to feed the community.
For more information, visit grangerchurch.com.
