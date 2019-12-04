Chamber holding holiday open house
SYRACUSE — Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce will host a holiday open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dec. 12 at 801 N. Huntington St., Ste. 4.
For more information, visit swchamber.com.
Electronics company helps feed community
ELKHART — American Technology Components Inc., a local business operating since 1986, recently recognized an ongoing employee initiative to support fellow employees and the community.
Two employees, Natalie Martin and Devine Stoner, organized and completed the annual food drive within the company. The one-week event collected cash donations and almost 400 pounds of non-perishable goods that were evenly divided to support the community and employee families, according to a news release from the company.
Martin and Stoner initiated this year’s effort this week, company officials stated.
“Because we know everyone needs help at some point in their lives,” said Martin. Stoner agreed and added, “We want to continue helping because people matter.”
Todd Yeoman, president of American Technology Components Inc., recognized the two organizers as well as the ATC employees for positively leading with action.
“We proudly encourage and acknowledge our amazing employees as ATC’s foundation,” he said. “It is a privilege to witness the selfless example of kindness and consideration.”
New deer harvest website available for hunters
Indiana DNR has launched a new website allowing deer hunters to access white-tailed deer harvest data as it is accumulated by the state.
During the check-in process, hunters report the county of harvest, sex of deer harvested, type of land the deer was harvested on, and type of equipment used to harvest deer. This data can now be accessed and viewed by individuals using an interactive website. Visitors to the website can compare individual or multiple counties across the past five years. Results can even be limited to specific types of equipment or deer seasons.
Hunters have asked for more detailed harvest data and comparisons between years, and this new website is a direct result of that feedback to DNR. Harvest data is updated daily.
The website can be accessed at wildlife.IN.gov/10286.htm.
To view all DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.
Goshen Health hosting proactive diabetes class
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is offering a free class focused on learning more about making healthy food choices, moving more each day, staying at a healthy weight and managing stress from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The Proactive Diabetes Class will be held in the Oak/ Poplar room, located in the main lobby of Goshen Hospital.
For those suffering from prediabetes, there are steps to take to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.
Diabetes is a condition in which the body does not properly process food for use as energy. This happens because the body does not make enough insulin or it does not use insulin correctly (this is called insulin resistance).
This class will review tracking food and physical activity, setting goals, staying motivated and overcoming barriers. With support and lifestyle modifications, it is possible to delay or prevent diabetes.
This event is open to the public and registration is required. To register or for more information, please call 574-364-2746 or visit GoshenHealth.com/Find-Events.
