Chamber gift certificate check scam announced
GOSHEN — The Goshen Chamber was alerted Thursday to a scam regarding the Goshen Chamber Gift Certificate checks, according to a news release from the chamber.
“We have taken security measures regarding the account and funds, but unfortunately the gift certificates that are out in the community have been compromised,” the news release states.
Anyone who wants to use a gift certificate may contact the chamber office at 574-533-2102 and a new gift certificate will be issued.
“We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience not only to you but to someone that might use them with your company,” the release states.
Zagore named Ivy Tech vice chancellor of student success
Ivy Tech Community College South Bend-Elkhart has announced Ethan Zagore as the next vice chancellor of student success for the South Bend-Elkhart campus. He previously served as the director for the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs at the University of Chicago, developing a wide variety of educational programs and resources related to racial and ethnic identity, advocating for multicultural students, fostering intercultural engagement and raising critical consciousness among campus community members, according to a news release Thursday from Ivy Tech officials.
Zagore is familiar with Michiana, a news release states, having served as the director of TRiO Programs at the University of Notre Dame from 2014 to 2018, where he provided oversight for two U.S. Department of Education sponsored TRiO college access programs, Educational Talent Search and Upward Bound. Both program provided academic services, assistance with college planning and more for over 1,000 junior high and high school students in the greater South Bend community.
Zagore also served as director of the Student Achievement Center at LeMoyne-Owen College in Memphis, Tenn., from 2011 to 2014. He will join the Ivy Tech family on April 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.