Canning program will be held March 28
GOSHEN — Purdue Extension Elkhart County and the Extension Homemakers are hosting a hands-on educational program about canning from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 28.
The program will take place in the Conference Room of the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
The event will offer tips for those who have a pressure canner or are thinking about buying one to learn how to can low-acid foods such as meat, poultry and low-acid vegetables.
To register, call the Purdue Elkhart County Extension office at 574-533-0554 or send an email RSVP to fink24@purdue.edu. Registration is required. There is a $5 fee to attend, which will be collected at the door to cover jars, canning supplies and meat.
Participants will go home with a pint of pork canned during the program. Participants will also learn about food safety, the step-by-step process of pressure canning and additional information. Attendees are asked to bring an apron, cutting board or mat and a sharp knife.
The program will be presented by Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences Mary Ann Lienhart Cross with assistance from Linda Weybright and Donna Hibschman. Lisa Honey, Michelle Blough, Helen Koller and Angie Saunders from the Extension Homemaker Membership committee will also be assisting.
This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Anyone who needs a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program may contact Mary Ann Lienhart Cross at 574-533-0554 or email lienhart@purdue.edu by March 18.
Syracuse church to host educational event
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Church of God, 104 E. Washington St., will host a Perceptions-to-Reality Weekend from 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 20-21. The free educational event will offer information and cultural insights into the issues impacting the Wawasee community. The public is invited to attend.
Seven guest speakers who serve the community in various capacities are scheduled to speak. On March 20, Police Chief James Layne will speak at 6:30 p.m. followed by Fire Chief Mickey Scott at 7 p.m. and Kosciusko County Sheriff Kyle Dukes at 7:30 p.m.
March 21 speakers will be Rick Patton, director of Enchanted Hill Bowen Center, at 6:30 p.m.; Steve Perek, Wawasee High School assistant principal, at 7 p.m.; Compass Director Kristen Steffen, of the Wawasee-Syracuse Ministerial Association, at 7:30 p.m.; and Phil Rich-Oest, who will speak about his experience with addition, at 7:45 p.m.
Both evening sessions will conclude with a question-and-answer period followed by coffee, cookies and conversation. Childcare will also be provided.
“To be effective in reaching our community for Christ, believers must understand the culture we live in,” Stan Owen, pastor of Syracuse Church of God, said. “We are bringing together seven impactful speakers from our local area who will offer insights and firsthand knowledge of the issues and needs affecting our community.”
For more information, contact Owen at 574-354-8455 or 574-457-2796.
Blood drive to be held today at high school
ELKHART — Concord High School students involved in the National Honor Society will be working with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive today at the school, 59117 Minuteman Way.
The event will be open to the public between 4 and 6 p.m.
Donors can sign up for the blood drive online at www.redcross.org. Click “Give Blood” and “Find a Blood Drive” and then enter 46517 as the zip code. Search for Concord High School by date and select “see times” to make an appointment. An appointment and a photo ID will be required for all donors.
The blood drive will have a “red carpet” theme incorporated into the event, and a host of red carpet-themed foods and drinks will be provided. This will include red velvet cake pops, as well as punch. Each donor will also receive a star on which to write their name after donating. The stars will then be displayed at Concord High School.
For more information, call Concord High School at 574-875-6524.
