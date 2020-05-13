Camouflage program offered at Maple Wood
LAGRANGE — “Hiding in Plain Sight,” a free program for children, will be offered from 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Maple Wood Nature Center, 4550 E. 100 South.
The event, which will be presented by Leslie Arnold, aims to teach children about camouflage in nature and how to stay safe in the woods. The program is best suited for children in kindergarten through fifth grades. Families will rotate between three different stations outdoors, where they will meet live reptiles and amphibians, play a game of hide-n-seek and develop “be seen and be safe” habits. The program will adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Masks are not required but strongly encouraged.
There will not be any food or drinks provided; families can bring their own snacks. There is a limit of 25 people, so those interested are asked to RSVP via email to larnold@lagrangecounty.org or by calling 260-463-4022.
Library offers curbside pick-up for books, movies
SYRACUSE — The library is now checking out items from their collection to local residents for pick-up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Patrons can log into the Evergreen catalog to look for items in the Syracuse Library collection. Items are limited to 10 per check-out — only five can be movies — and either put them on hold to their Evergreen account or call to place an order. Then, library officials will call to verify when the items are ready. Staff will be able to help with phone orders and questions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday via telephone, via social media or by email at syracusepublib@gmail.com.
The Syracuse Library is also coordinating the manufacture of washable masks for free distribution into the community by collecting cotton material donations and getting that to other volunteers who can sew the masks, library officials reported recently in a news release. A dedicated tub is available to drop off finished masks and material on Harrison Street. Free, used books for adults, teens and children, along with puzzles, newspapers and audio books, are in the other tubs on Harrison Street. Call Becky or send an email to bbrower@syracuse.lib.in.us for more information about the masks.
Margo Wilson, the children’s librarian, is going to be reading a story each week, library officials also announced. Due to copyright restrictions it will only be available on Facebook for a limited time.
Ticket refunds for the Darci Hannah-Friends luncheon, which was postponed, are available by mailing the ticket, along with return information, to the library at 115 E. Main St., Syracuse, IN 46567. There is no record of the individuals who purchased tickets so complete information is necessary. A self-addressed envelope should be sent, officials state in the news release.
For more information, call the library at 574-457-3022 or go online to syracuse.lib.in.us.
Art museum to participate in preservation program
ELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art recently announced it is one of 75 institutions in the U.S. selected to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation program.
CAP helps museums improve the care of their collections by providing support for a general conservation assessment of the museum’s collections and buildings, according to museum officials. The museum will work with a team of preservation professionals to identify preventive conservation priorities. The final assessment report will help the museum prioritize its collections care efforts in the coming years.
The CAP program is administered by the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation through a cooperative agreement with the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
