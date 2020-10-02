Business Expo to be held Tuesday
ELKHART — The business community is invited to learn more about the businesses and connections available in the Elkhart area at the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce 2020 Business Expo.
This year’s Business Expo will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Center Six One Five, located at the corner of C.R.s 6 and 15. Music will be provided by the Brazilian 2wins.
The Chamber’s Expo is the largest business-to-business networking event in Elkhart, with area companies showcasing their products and services, according to a news release from Chamber officials.
There is no charge for the event, but attendees are asked to bring business cards as their admission.
Social distancing will be implemented, and the wearing of masks by exhibitors and attendees is required. Hand sanitizer stations will be available for exhibitors and attendees.
Revised GC spring semester schedule released
GOSHEN — Goshen College announced changes to the spring 2021 academic schedule, including pushing back the start date by one week and building one-day breaks from classes into the semester, due to COVID-19.
The semester will start Jan. 12 and will not include a week-long spring break. Instead, there will be five days without classes spread across the semester. The semester will end in late April as previously scheduled, with graduation and May term to begin as previously planned.
Spring 2021 key dates include Jan. 11: Orientation for new students; Jan. 12, first day of classes (except Monday night classes, which begin Jan. 11; Jan. 18, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration (no classes during the day); Jan. 19, last day to drop/add courses; Feb. 3, study day (no on-campus classes; off-campus experiences such as internships and clinicals may still meet); Feb. 23, study day (no on-campus classes; off-campus experiences such as internships and clinicals may still meet); March 16, study day (no on-campus classes; off-campus experiences such as internships and clinicals may still meet); April 2, Good Friday holiday (no classes); April 19, Reading Day (no classes); April 20-22, final exams; April 25, commencement; and April 28, May term courses begin.
Decisions about the availability of May term and summer travel courses, such as Study-Service Term, will be made at a later date, college officials stated in a news release.
'Stars of the Sixties' postponed due to coronavirus
ELKHART — Due to the uncertainties related to COVID-19 and out of an abundance of caution, the previously scheduled show “Stars of the Sixties” at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St., has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
Tickets previously purchased for the concert will be honored on the new date. For ticket holders who are unable to attend the new date, refunds can be obtained through the Box Office by calling 574-293-4469 or emailing info@thelerner.com.
"Stars of the Sixties" will feature Jay & the Americans singing “This Magic Moment,” “Cara Mia,” “Come a Little Bit Closer” and “Some Enchanted Evening." They’ll be joined by Dennis Tufano, original lead singer of the Buckinghams (“Kind of a Drag”, “Don’t You Care,” “Susan,” “Hey Baby! They’re Playing Our Song”), The Cyrkle, reunited after 50 years (“Red Rubber Ball” and “Turn Down Day”) and The Classics IV (“Spooky,” and “Traces”).
For more information, call 574-293-4469 or visit thelerner.com.
