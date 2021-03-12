Buglers sought for ‘Taps Across the Water’
To honor Memorial Day, Chautauqua-Wawasee and Syracuse American Legion Post are working together to organize “Taps Across the Water at Dusk” for a May 30 event. The playing of Taps will be performed in synchrony by more than 30 buglers positioned strategically around Lake Wawasee, Syracuse Lake and Papakeechie Lake so it’s audible to all lake residents and boaters.
The organizers are seeking buglers who wish to participate by performing in the event. Interested buglers should contact Debbie Yankosky at 574-377-7543 or Chris Longenbaugh at 574-529-0566 for more information.
Local students name to dean’s list
NORTH MANCHESTER — At the end of each semester, the Manchester University’s Office of Academic Affairs publishes the dean’s list.
Local students who were on the fall 2020 list include:
GOSHEN — Bizayehu Bomberger, Hannah Brubaker, Cora Campanello, Morgan Chupp, Mason Cross, Gabrielle Hochstetler, Logan Hochstetler, Monique Hochstetler, Alyssa Pfeil, Isaiah Schmitt and Kaitlin Velie
LIGONIER — Zachery Brazel
SYRACUSE — Kaitlyn Burger, Madison Coy, Kaitlin Graber and Brianna Moreland
ELKHART — Makayla Combs, Dinah Gilbert, Megan Huys and Fernanda Robles
NAPPANEE — Dawson Davis
MIDDLEBURY — Connor Glenn
NEW PARIS — Sara Lopez-Ochoa
MILLERSBURG — Isaac Miller
MENTONE — Braden Thompson
BRISTOL — Taylor Wollen
Students earning a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the dean’s list. Students with more than one hour of incomplete or not recorded grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the dean’s list.
Purdue Extension urges people to “Get WalkIN’”
GOSHEN — Purdue Extension Elkhart County is offering Get WalkIN’, an email-based walking program, for anyone 18 and older.
Participants can sign-up, walk on their own and receive e-mailed support and information. Any resident of the county who is aged 18 years and older may enroll at https://bit.ly/GetWalkIN2021.
Participants will be entered to win a fitness tracker smart watch and will have weekly opportunities to increase their chances of winning. Sign up ends April 5. For more information, contact Virginia Aparicio at 574-533-0554 or vaparici@purdue.edu.
Elkhart resident graduates from Cumberlands
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Fatima Parekh of Elkhart earned a Master of Science degree in Information Technology from University of the Cumberlands in the fall of 2020.
Bristol resident on honors list
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Bristol resident Nicole Evans has been named to the honor’s list at Concordia University Ann Arbor for the fall of 2020.
To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 grade-point average and complete at least 12 undergraduate credits.
