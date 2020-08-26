Brush pickup to begin Monday
GOSHEN — Brush pickup week for the month of August begins Monday, Goshen officials announced in a news release Tuesday.
During scheduled brush collections, the street department will make one pass through the city to pick up brush. Residents are asked to have brush by the front curb, but not in the street, by 7 a.m. Monday. Brush will not be picked up in alleys, officials stated, and the piles of brush should be trash-free. Crews cannot access the piles if they are blocked by vehicles.
For information regarding Dial-A-Trailer and the Brush Trailer, visit goshenindiana.org/street-department.
The next summer brush pickup week will begin Sept. 28, which will be the last brush pickup of the year.
County parks to feature board games event
The Elkhart County Parks invites Hoosiers to take the family game night to a new level this September for the Board Games in the Park event. The month-long event will be an opportunity for families to share their love of board games and the outdoors by playing in the Elkhart County Park of their choice.
To take part, gamers are invited to play a game at any of the Elkhart County Parks and share their experience by posting a photo or video on social media. Participants can also register for a chance to win a prize provided by Secret Door Games.
To participate, residents should grab a game and play in any Elkhart County park during September. Then post a board gaming selfie or share a shot of a cool feature in the park during the visit and share using the hashtag #BoardGamesInThePark2020 on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter, officials stated in a news release.
Social media accounts should be public so park officials can see the posts. Register online by Sept. 30 to be entered in a drawing for a $25 gift card at Secret Door Games in Elkhart. Registration is not required in order to participate in the event, only to be eligible for the prize drawing.
Register online by signing up by Sept. 30 to take part in the prize drawing. To register, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
More information on the Board Games in the Park event is available online or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
For a list of eligible sites, visit https://elkhartcountyparks.org/destinations.
Habitat homeownership program meetings set
Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County recently announced the dates and times for Homeownership Program informational meetings. Attendance at an informational meeting is a required part of the application process, officials stated in a news release. Spanish interpretations will be available at the meetings.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendees are asked to RSVP in advance due to the limited space, wear a mask and social distance, as well as not bring children to the meeting, and only those who intend to apply. For more information and to RSVP, contact Bonnie at 574-533-6109.
Meetings will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. today and Monday at the Elkhart Aquatic Center, 200 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart; from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Goodwill Rocks, 2001 W. Franklin St., Elkhart; and from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at Goshen Public Library, 601 5th St., Goshen.
Bingo to be held Saturday at library
MILFORD — Bingo will be offered for anyone age 18 and older at 11 a.m. Saturday at Milford Public Library. The hour-long event will take place in the meeting room and there is no cost to play.
The library will provide refreshments. Space is limited. Signups are available in the adult department.
For more information, visit the library online at milford.lib.in.us or call 574-658-4312.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.