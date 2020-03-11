Bristol library to host coffee-tasting event
BRISTOL — A coffee-tasting event will be held at 5 p.m. March 30 at the Bristol Public Library, 505 W. Vistula St.
The owner of The Electric Brew will be at the library to share the history of coffee, explain different roasts and regions, and let attendees taste different coffees.
Also at the library, story time for preschoolers will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
For more information, call 574-848-7458.
Local student named to Washington University dean’s list
ST. LOUIS — Marie White of Elkhart was recently named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Washington University. White is enrolled in the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering.
To qualify for the dean’s list in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and complete at least 12 graded units.
Pianist Roth to lead master class
ELKHART — Pianist Nicholas Roth will lead a piano master class for teachers and students from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Piano Market Plus, 2135 Industrial Parkway.
Roth will share teaching ideas and work on prepared pieces with students.
Roth, an Elkhart native, is a featured performer and teacher throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia. He has been honored by the Indiana House of Representatives for his “contribution to the performing arts, his accomplishments as a concert pianist, and his inspiration to young musicians.”
Roth will also be the featured performer during the Elkhart County Symphony’s “The Three B’s!!!: Bach, Brahms & Beethoven” concert Sunday at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St. He will perform Brahms’ “Piano Concerto No. 2.” Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 2” and Bach’s “Sheep May Safely Graze” will also be presented during the concert, which begins at 4 p.m.
Genealogical society to meet March 19
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Genealogical Society will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. March 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave.
Attendees are asked to use the east entrance to the church. Refreshments will be served.
The presentation for the evening will be a video about indentured servitude. Carol and Frank Jarboe will offer a performance of the fictional characters, Irish immigrant Maggie Delaney and her master, in this first-person narrative performance that teaches through storytelling.
Loom weaving program set at Bonneyville Mill County Park
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks will host a class exploring the art of natural loom weaving from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 20 at Bonneyville Mill County Park, 53373 C.R. 131.
This beginner-level workshop will offer artists the chance to try their hand at weaving with an environmental twist. The class will include how to hand-dye colors for yarn, and create a do-it-yourself frame for a weaving loom using all-natural materials. Participants will leave the class with their own handmade loom and the skills to start coloring naturally dyed textiles at home.
Cost is $3 per person with all supplies included. Space is limited and registration is required by Tuesday. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
The class will meet at the Baldwin One-Room Schoolhouse, located southeast of Bonneyville Mill’s main parking lot on C.R. 131.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park, are available at elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
