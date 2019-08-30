Bristol business route opens
BRISTOL — Bristol officials opened the new Phase II Bristol Business Route to traffic this week.
The new route is to take traffic, particularly truck traffic, between the east end of town at the east junction of Ind. 120 and Ind. 15 intersection, and the south end of town at the intersection of Ind. 15 and Bloomingdale Drive, via Pearl Street, Ponderosa Drive and Bloomingdale Drive, town officials said.
The purpose of the new business route is to divert traffic from the downtown central business district, which currently has traffic congestion where Ind. 120 and Ind. 15 run through town, town officials said.
The new business route will have “Alternate Truck Route” signs with directional arrows at the entrance points. The Phase II Bristol Business Route is part of a larger-scale town plan to eventually include future phases to complete a bypass route around the town.
Gov. Holcomb announces farmers to receive assistance
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb on Friday announced that Indiana farmers are eligible for assistance under a secretarial natural disaster designation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This was in response to a letter Holcomb sent to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue in July, requesting assistance due to the excessive rain and flooding farmers experienced during planting season.
Seventy-four counties were designated as primary natural disaster areas. USDA deferred its decision on the remaining 18 counties, state officials said. However, since they border one or more of the primary disaster areas, they are considered contiguous disaster counties — allowing farm operators in those areas to be eligible for the same assistance.
Under a secretarial natural disaster designation, farm operators in primary and contiguous counties are eligible for assistance from the Farm Service Agency, provided certain requirements are met. This includes access to low-interest FSA emergency loans, which may be used to: restore or replace essential property, pay all or part of production costs associated with the disaster year, pay essential family living expenses, reorganize the farming operation, and refinance certain debts.
In order to qualify, farm operators must show at least a 30 percent loss in crop production or a physical loss to livestock, livestock products, real estate or chattel property. Farmers can borrow up to 100 percent of actual production or physical losses to a maximum amount of $500,000, according to USDA.
In addition to emergency loans, farmers with existing FSA loans, who are unable to make their payments, may be eligible to have certain payments deferred. Farmers are encouraged to work with their local FSA office for assistance regarding payment forbearance or emergency disaster loans.
For a list of Farm Service Agency offices in Indiana, click here or visit www.fsa.usda.gov, or click here for more information about FSA’s Emergency Farm Loans. Deadline to apply for emergency loans is April 29, 2020.
Milford council to meet privately
MILFORD — An executive session of the Milford Town Council will meet Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at Milford Town Hall in regards to litigation.
