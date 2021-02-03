Bows and Brews fundraiser set for Feb. 12
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Symphony is partnering with Goshen Brewing Co. on a Bows and Brews fundraiser at which participants will have a chance to win a GBCo. growler with a free refill every week for a year.
Raffle tickets benefiting the symphony cost $10 for one, $50 for six or $100 for 12. Tickets are available for purchase until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. A Facebook Live drawing at GBCo. with conductor Soo Han is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 12, according to symphony officials. Those who purchase raffle tickets do not need to be present to win.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bows-and-brews-tickets-136324543379.
Donations needed for LoveWay auction
MIDDLEBURY — LoveWay Inc. will be hosting an online auction March 13 and is in need of donations.
Those who would like to donate should email LoveWay Executive Director Shelley Decker at info@lovewayinc.org or call 574-825-5666.
The auction can be accessed through LoveWay’s website at lovewayinc.org.
Engineer named Champion of Construction
ELKHART — Gaylor Electric announced that Weston Short, vice president of business and engineering services, has been named as an Autodesk’s 40 Under 40: Champion of Construction 2020.
Autodesk, is a software company. The company’s annual global awards program recognizes both established professionals and up and comers in the architecture, engineering and construction industry.
Short, a North Carolina resident, oversees all of Gaylor Electric’s southeast engineering departments.
Goshen company expanding workforce
Viewrail, a Goshen manufacturer of custom floating stairs, railing systems, and stair components, intends to hire 60 or more additional employees.
“We are honored that over 60 people have joined our team during the past 12 months. And we are pleased to announce that we are looking for an additional 60 to 75 in the coming months. Our growth has been simply phenomenal the past few years, and we expect to see accelerated growth throughout 2021,” said Len Morris, founder and owner. “We are looking for top-level talent in accounting, sales, customer service, facilities, machining, lathe, IT, IS, marketing, and R&D to continue to lead our industry in performance and innovation.”
Viewrail and sister brand StairSupplies currently employ about 280 people in nine different facilities in Goshen. Wood, mild steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and glass are transformed into stairs and railing products sold exclusively on company websites, and are installed in residential and commercial buildings throughout North America.
“Viewrail is an important part of the Elkhart County effort to diversify manufacturing beyond the RV and related industries. It’s gratifying to see both the RV industry and the home building and remodeling industries that affect us perform so well at the same time,” added Morris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.