Board of Parks and Recreation rescheduled
NAPPANEE — The Board of Parks and Recreation meeting scheduled for April 8 has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 15 at the McCormick Creek Golf Course, 1300 Thompson Dr.
Barletta launches pet gear division
BRISTOL — Barletta Pontoon Boats recently added a new apparel division for pets.
The site offers branded leashes, harnesses, bandannas, life jackets, and a Barletta friendly pet bed, which is a raised platform bed constructed with mesh material to allow for airflow and helps to keep pets from overheating. When in use, the pet bed fits under the hide-a-way table that is standard in all Barletta port bow chaises. Located just a couple of feet away from the standard pet food and water dishes (also standard in all Barletta pontoon boats), pets can comfortably spend the day on the water, a company news release states. The bed folds up and can be stowed in the included storage bag.
For more information, visit promoplace.com/barletta/pets.
Online portal available for building permits
GOSHEN — Until further notice, all applications for building permits must be made through the city of Goshen’s online portal, city officials announced Tuesday.
Residents can log into the website at https://cityportal.goshencity.com and register for a new account.
The online tool will walk residents through the steps to apply for permits, officials stated in a news release. Payments can be made through the online account as well.
For more information or help setting up an account, contact the Goshen Building Department at 574-534-1811.
Church Community Services announces changes
ELKHART — Church Community Services, 907 Oakland Ave., has been closely monitoring growing concerns in Elkhart County regarding COVID-19 and announced several changes, officials state Monday in a news release.
As of today, Monday, the following will be in place until further notice:
• The food pantry is open during its regular hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
• In an effort to reduce social contact, effective Wednesday non-perishable items will be pre-packaged.
• The financial services program is open regular hours, 9 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 3:45 p.m. Monday and Thursday, and from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
• Food or personal hygiene items will not be accepted at this time.
• For the safety of volunteers and guests, volunteers are being asked to stay home.
For more information, visit churchcommunityservices.org/
Bethany Christian student named merit scholarship finalist
GOSHEN — Bethany Christian High School senior Caleb Shenk was recently named a National Merit Scholarship Program Finalist.
Caleb, the son of Jeff and Jen Shenk, plays No. 1 singles on the varsity tennis team, is a captain on the basketball team and editor of the yearbook.
Local student receives Des Moines college honors
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the fall semester president’s list.
Mervin Miller, a funeral services student from Goshen, was among the students honored.
To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.
