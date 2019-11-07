BMV announces Veterans day closure
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches are closed beginning Saturday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Tuesday.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you visit IN.gov/BMV.
Stutzman honored by statewide library association
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Library Federation recognized three freshman legislators who supported libraries during the 2019 session of the Indiana General Assembly.
The awards were presented during the Awards and Honors banquet as a part of the statewide annual conference Nov. 3.
Rep. Christy Stutzman, R-Middlebury, previously served as a high school music teacher and choir director before being elected in 2018. Stutzman visited the libraries in her district and developed a strong understanding of the important role libraries play in serving residents and students.
During the 2019 session, Stutzman regularly communicated with the library directors in her district so that she could answer questions from other legislators about potential impacts of proposed legislation, ILF officials said.
In accepting the award, Stutzman shared her appreciation for libraries and the importance of fostering a love of reading with children. She was joined by her husband and two teenage sons at the Indiana Library Federation’s Awards and Honors banquet. Stutzman and her family shared library stories with directors and staff from several local libraries, including Middlebury Public Library, Elkhart Public Library and Nappanee Public Library.
Also recognized were Rep. Matt Hostettler and Rep. Chris Chyung.
Railroad museum hosts ‘Life on the Rails’ event
ELKHART — Have you ever wondered what it is like to work on the railroad? The city of Elkhart’s National New York Central Railroad Museum is inviting interested members of the community to join them as they host Life on the Rails.
This family-friendly event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the NYCRR Museum, located at 721 S. Main St. Participants will have an opportunity to hear from guests with firsthand experience working on the railroad, including members of the New York Central Historical Society.
Patrons with a current museum membership can attend free of charge, as can children ages 3 and younger. Admission for non-members will be $6 for adults and $5 for both seniors age 61 and older and children age 4 to 12. Reservations are not required.
To learn more, contact the NYCRR Museum at 574-294-3001.
Library offers program to help fight scams
SYRACUSE — Jackie Franks, Purdue Extension educator, will be offering a program to explain ways to stay safe online and while using social media. The event will be held 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at Syracuse Public Library, 115 E. Main St.
The trend the Federal Trade Commission sees is that more scammers want to be paid with gift or prepaid credit cards. People who become engaged in dialog have a higher chance of being conned, so just hang up on those robo calls, FTC officials said. But when it comes to online scams, there are actions to avoid getting involved in illicit actions.
Another way to protect resources is to plan ahead with written wills, living trusts, living wills, and designating responsible helpers. Local attorney Laura Kaufman will be sharing information on the topic at 4 p.m. Dec. 3.
For more information, call 574-457-3022 or visit syracuse.lib.in.us.
