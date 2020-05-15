BMV announces Memorial Day hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed May 23-25 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Branch appointments will resume May 26. As a reminder, all customers are required to have an appointment before visiting a branch. The appointment scheduler is available on the BMV website at in.gov/bmv/2405.htm
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.
Local student graduates from Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Mykayla Newman, a resident of Nappanee, was among nearly 700 students who graduated May 8 from Bob Jones University.
Newman graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in early childhood education.
During the virtual ceremony, more than 500 students received bachelor’s degrees, nearly 100 students received master’s degrees and nearly 40 students received associate degrees. Five candidates earned doctoral degrees.
Traditional, in-person commencement exercises will be held at 10 a.m. August 29 in the Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.
Wawasee Early Learning Center announces registration
NORTH WEBSTER — Wawasee Early Learning Center, a learning center available to any child between ages 3 to 5 in the Wawasee Community School Corp. district, has announced registration.
The Wawasee Early Learning Center will be located at North Webster Elementary School, 5745 N. 750 East. It will consist of two classrooms, one of which will be designated for children ages 3 and 4. The second classroom will be designated for children ages 4 and 5, preparing for entrance to kindergarten. The Early Learning Center will employ one licensed elementary teacher, as well as an additional lead teacher. There will be two additional classified staff to support the classrooms.
The Wawasee Early Learning Center day will start at 8:30 a.m. and will end at 2:30 p.m. The Wawasee Early Learning Center will cost $25 a day, as well as an additional $50 registration and supply fee. Students in Wawasee Early Learning Center will have access to breakfast, lunch and a snack daily. The Wawasee Early Learning Center will utilize the HighScope curriculum in addition to following the early childhood guidelines set by the Indiana Department of Education. Additional training will be provided to staff in the area of CPR, bloodborne pathogens and mandatory reporting of child abuse and neglect. All staff of the Wawasee Early Learning Center will complete the trauma training used across the Wawasee corporation, The 7 Ingredients of a Trauma-Informed School. The Wawasee Carly Learning Center will have 40 seats to fill for the 2020-21 school year across two classrooms.
A registration form for the Wawasee Early Learning Center may be found online at wawasee.k12.in.us.
Hadian increasing availability to Goshen patients
GOSHEN — Dr. Djavid Hadian has joined Goshen Heart & Vascular’s team full time, Goshen Health officials announced recently. The board certified doctor spends four days a week performing procedures in Goshen Hospital’s electrophysiology lab to diagnose and treat an array of irregular heart rhythmsn such as atrial fibrillation and implanting and managing intracardiac electronic devices.
Hadian continues to see patients Fridays at his previous office, 16605 Ind. 23, South Bend.
“We’re pleased that Dr. Hadian will be working more closely with us to meet the needs of our community,” said Ram Khattri Chettri, Service Line Administrator of Heart and Vascular Services. “Being able to offer more access to electrophysiology is central to providing well-rounded, life-saving cardiovascular care and services.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.