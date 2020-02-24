GOSHEN [mdash] Raymond Schrock, 86, Goshen, died 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at his home. He was born June 28, 1933, in Wakarusa, to Roscoe and Susie (Martin) Schrock. On Nov. 11, 1954, he married Barbara M. (Shirk) Schrock; she died Nov. 16, 2019. Surviving are his children, Elva (David) …