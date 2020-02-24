Blood drive to be held March 6 at high school
ELKHART — Concord High School students involved in the National Honor Society will be working with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive March 6 at the school, 59117 Minuteman Way.
The event will be open to the public between 4 and 6 p.m.
Donors can sign up for the blood drive online at www.redcross.org. Click “Give Blood” and “Find a Blood Drive” and then enter 46517 as the zip code. Search for Concord High School by date and select “see times” to make an appointment. An appointment and a photo ID will be required for all donors.
The blood drive will have a “red carpet” theme incorporated into the event, and a host of red carpet-themed foods and drinks will be provided. This will include red velvet cake pops, as well as punch. Each donor will also receive a star on which to write their name after donating. The stars will then be displayed at Concord High School.
For more information, call Concord High School at 574-875-6524.
Greater Elkhart Chamber Third House Meeting is Friday
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host the next Third House meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, 418 S. Main St.
Third House meetings are interactive and open to chamber members and non-member businesses and organizations. State lawmakers will share updates and then answer questions from attendees. There is no fee to attend.
Indiana legislators invited to the Third House Meetings include Rep. David Abbott, Rep. Doug Miller, Rep. Curt Nisly, Rep. Christy Stutzman, Rep. Timothy Wesco, Sen. Blake Doriot, Sen. Ryan Mishler, and Sen. Linda Rogers.
Public invited to VFW events
GOSHEN — Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 985, 1201 W. Pike St., invite the public to eat and join in several upcoming events this week.
Burgers will be served from 4 to 8 p.m. today. Cost is $2.
On Wednesday, a fish basket with French fries and hush puppies will be available, or diners may order from menus.
Broasted pork chop dinners will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Bingo will begin at 7 p.m.
Maple syrup workshop will be Saturday
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Parks will tap into one of Indiana’s sweetest traditions from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday in a Backyard Maple Syrup Workshop at the Baldwin One-room Schoolhouse in Bonneyville Mill County Park, 53373 C.R. 131.
The hands-on workshop will teach visitors how to turn their backyard maple trees into “liquid gold.”
“Maple-tapping is a deep-rooted tradition in Indiana, and it may surprise some people at how easy a hobby it is to start,” Courtney Franke, the program naturalist, said. “Just a few dollars’ worth of equipment and a single maple tree are all that’s needed to make delicious maple syrup right from home.”
In the workshop, Elkhart County Park naturalists will share the art of making maple syrup, from guidance on picking the perfect tree down to techniques on boiling or “sugarin’” the sap to perfection. To sweeten the deal, pancakes, maple syrup, sausages and drinks will be included in the program price. Backyard supplies will also be available for purchase.
Cost is $5 per person. Space is limited, and registration is required by Friday. The class will meet at the Baldwin One-Room Schoolhouse, located southeast of Bonneyville Mill’s main parking lot on C.R. 131.
To sign up or for more information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to the park, visit elkhartcountyparks.org, on Facebook @ElkhartCountyParks or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
