Blood donation exempt from stay-at-home order
Versiti Blood Center of Indiana donor centers and community blood drives across the state remain open because of the critical nature of blood donation to the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthy donors are still needed to ensure an adequate blood supply, Versiti officials stated Wednesday in a news release.
According to the governor’s executive order, people are allowed to leave their residence for health care and public health operations. This includes organizations collecting blood, platelets, plasma, and other necessary materials.
Versiti teams are working to serve donors and collect life-saving donations in environments which often will involve more than 10 people within a physical space.
“This is an extraordinary time in our country and for the health care community, of which Versiti Blood Center of Indiana is a critical partner,” said Chief Medical Officer Thomas Abshire. “Versiti Blood Center of Indiana supplies blood to more than 80 hospitals across the state. It is critically important to maintain an adequate blood supply so these hospitals can deliver life-saving blood products to trauma patients and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.”
Staff at donor centers and community blood drives are using precautions consistent with the CDC and the American Association of Blood Banks recommendations while collecting donations, officials stated. These include prescreening both staff and donors for COVID-19 symptoms, complying with social distancing throughout the donation process, beds placed six feet apart and/or separated by a partition, wiping down surface areas and beds, and providing only packaged snacks and drinks.
Due to the response from blood donors, it is best to schedule an appointment by calling 317-916-5150 or visiting versiti.org/indiana.
Proposed five-year consolidated plan available online
GOSHEN — The city of Goshen's CDBG Five-Year Consolidated Plan 2020-24 and Annual Action Plan for program year 2020 have been prepared and are available for public review and comment beginning April 2.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, city offices are closed to the public, so a hard copy of the plan is not available for review. The plan is available on the city website at www.goshenindiana.org/cdbg.
The city will hold a public hearing on the plans at 7 p.m. April 21 during the City Council meeting in the City Council chambers at the Goshen Police and Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St. The Goshen Police and Courts Building is handicapped accessible. Non-English speaking persons and others needing special assistance to participate in the hearing process should contact the city staff as soon as possible.
The public hearing will include a review of the proposed plans, a review of the current 2019 program year, and opportunity for citizen comment.
Council to hold special open meeting
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council will hold a special open meeting following the public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday at the LaGrange Town Hall, 1201 N. 00E West.
The public can join the meeting through a Zoom phone call. Anyone interested in joining the meeting should contact the Town Hall at 260-463-3241 for more details.
