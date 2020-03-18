Bishops suspend masses
FOR WAYNE — Indiana’s Catholic bishops have suspended public Sunday and weekday Masses In light of new information and recommendations from health officials concerning the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgency to stem the spread of the virus. The five bishops of Indiana have suspended the services until further notice.
City utility outlines changes during virus emergency
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart’s utilities department will continue to provide clean water, wastewater treatment, and trash pickup throughout the COVID-19 emergency, according to a news release from the city’s administration. But there will be changes.
Until the emergency is over, the utility billing office will only be available at the drive-up window or by telephone.
The department’s staff said:
• Customers can use the online service portal at www.elkhartindiana.org/billpay where customers can pay bill their bill with a credit card fee-free, check balances, and request a disconnect.
• Customers without internet access may pay their bill over the phone by dialing 1-833-250-4483.
• New customer account activities can be made by calling 574.264.4273
• The Utilities will not assess late fees.
• Shut-offs for late payments of outstanding utility bills will cease.
• Service calls requiring entry to a customer’s home will be limited to essential services only. Non-essential work orders for items like water meter replacements will be rescheduled and postponed.
• Upon the expiration Indiana’s state of emergency for COVID-19 regular fees will be reestablished.
• Customer’s behind on payments upon the expiration of Indiana’s state of emergency for COVID-19 will be subject to the utilities’ current policies for disconnections and billing, including extensions and extended payment plans. However, the utility department will establish a grace period for addressing outstanding balances to minimize financial burden.
Wawasee students can pick up meals
Syracuse — Wawasee Community School Corp. is making changes to how children ages 18 and under can access free breakfasts and lunches during this time of school closures.
Beginning today, Wawasee will change days, hours, and add additional locations to limit the times families need to leave their homes. Wawasee will have meal pick up on two days, Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at the following locations:
● Milford School main entrance
● Milford Library parking lot
● North Webster School main entrance
● North Webster Community Center parking lot
● Syracuse School main entrance
● Bowen Center in Enchanted Hills parking lot
On Mondays, three breakfasts and three lunches per child can be picked up, and on Thursdays two breakfasts and two lunches and a Boomerang Backpack (if needed) per child can be picked up.
Concord to provide free meals for students
ELKHART — The Concord Food Service Department will provide free meals to all children age 18 and under while schools are closed.
Each Tuesday and Friday, and continuing until at least April 3, Concord employees will distribute packaged meals from the parking lot at Concord West Side Elementary, 230 W. Mishawka Road and Concord High School, 59117 Minuteman Way. Meals will be distributed between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Children do not need to be enrolled at Concord schools to participate.
This is a drive-through meal service. Parents must stay in their vehicle and employees will deliver packages of food to the vehicles.
