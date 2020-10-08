Birdhouse workshop set for Oct. 17
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District staff is set to host a bluebird house building workshop from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at ParGil Natural Resource Learning Center, 2335 N. Ind. 9.
District staff will present a short program on nest boxes and bluebirds, and participants will then get to build a Peterson-styled bluebird cedar nest box.
Each kit costs $25 and additional kits may be purchased for construction at home for $25 each. Take-home kits must be pre-ordered and picked up during the workshop, officials stated in a news release about the event. Each family unit will be given a construction space 6 feet apart.
The event will be held inside a pole barn with open bays. Masks are not required unless participants plan to socialize at a distance less than 6 feet apart. RSVP to Jan McGowan by Oct. 14 by calling 260-463-3166 ext. 3, or by emailing Martin Franke at Martin.Franke@IN.nacdnet.net.
Carryout fish fry event is Saturday
ELKHART — Dan’s Fish Fry will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday as a drive-through carryout only event at Creekside Church of the Brethren, 60455 C.R. 113.
Fish and chicken will be served, and tickets are available by calling 574-875-7800.
For more information, visit www.creeksideconnected.com.
Health officials to hold special meeting
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Board of Health will have a special meeting at 7 p.m. today conducted electronically.
Board members will attend via remote electronic participation, according to an announcement by health board members Tuesday. Members of the public may view the meeting by going to https://youtu.be/jyh3abDbFCg.
Goshen Public Library receives $1,000 grant
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library announced recently that it was one of 150 organizations in the state to receive the Advancing Racial Equity Collection Development grant.
The $1,000 grant was made possible by Indiana Humanities with funds from the Lilly Endowment Inc. made, according to the library’s Development & Community Engagement Manager Kristi Helmkamp. The purpose of the grant is to add books and movies to circulating collections that promote racial equity.
In response to recent events across the nation, the library saw an increase in requests for materials about diversity and antiracism, Helmkamp stated in a news release. The Goshen Public Library incorporated more than 65 books and films for all ages with grant funds, selected materials came from a list developed by librarians, humanities scholars and Indiana Humanities staff and reviewed by the Indianapolis Public Library’s Diversity & Inclusion and Center for Black Literature’s Culture team.
To learn more about new materials and to stay connected with the library, visit https://goshenpl.lib.in.us/ or call 574-533-5211.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.