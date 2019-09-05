Bike, walk, raise money for hospice
MISHAWAKA — Hospice Foundation will present Bike Michiana for Hospice and Walk for Hospice Sunday at its Mishawaka campus.
Bike Michiana for Hospice will offer four routes — 3 miles, 26 miles, 51 miles and new this year, a metric century. SAG stops will be at Jimtown High School and Pringle Park in Goshen, hosted by 523 Tap and Grill and Navarre Catering & Events.
Walk for Hospice will take place along the Mishawaka River Walk.
All participants will be treated to a post-event celebration at Center for Hospice Care featuring food from Yesterday’s of Granger.
Registration for either event is $75 for adults, $45 for students and free for children ages 12 and younger with adult registration.
Registration must be done in advance. There will be no day-of registration.
Registration includes the ride or walk, an event T-shirt and the post-event celebration.
Register at FoundationForHospice.org/bike or FoundationForHospice.org/walk.
For more information, call 574-243-3119 or email NicholsH@FoundationForHospice.org.
Public can comment on CDBG through Sept. 20
GOSHEN — The public is invited to comment on Goshen’s Community Development Block Grant, which is available on the city’s website, at the city planning office, the mayor’s office and the Goshen Public Library.
Every year, the city submits a Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development after the end the program year, which ended June 30.
As part of this reporting process, there is a 15-day public comment period, during which time the city invites comments, questions and concerns about the CAPER. This year the public comment period starts today and continues through Sept. 20.
The draft report is available on the city’s website at goshenindiana.org/cdbg.
Super Mileage vehicle to be on display
SYRACUSE — The public is invited to see the Wawasee super-mileage vehicle before the Wawasee School Board meeting Tuesday. There will be a small reception for anyone wanting to see the vehicle that went to London. On hand will be coaches and students to answer questions and talk about their car and trip.
The vehicle can be viewed between 5 and 5:30 p.m. at the Wawasee High School Industrial Tech Shop Area — Door 17.
Elkhart mayor to host 9/11 service
ELKHART — On Wednesday, Mayor Tim Neese will host a ceremony to remember the sacrifice of all public safety heroes who have perished as a result of 9/11, as well as the five police officers and eight firefighters who have given their lives in the line of duty throughout Elkhart’s history.
During the ceremony, brief remarks will be given by Neese, Police Chief Chris Snyder and Fire Chief Chad Carey. Following their remarks, Mayor Neese will unveil a new plaque, that will be permanently mounted in the entryway of City Hall, honoring Elkhart’s fallen heroes.
The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at Elkhart City Hall, 229 S. Second St.
Chandler wins $2,000 grant
GOSHEN — On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, Goodlettsville, Tenn., announced the award of nearly $60,000 for youth literacy grants in Indiana, including $2,000 to Chandler Elementary School. The money will help students and educators reach their literacy goals throughout the academic year.
Chandler’s media specialist Alexandra Coy, who applied for the grant, explained, “The money is going to be used to purchase leveled library books for teachers to use with small groups to help teach reading skills and comprehension. Teachers need five to six copies of a single title to be able to have all students follow along in the small groups. We are excited to have the opportunity to expand our resources to help our students!”
Foundation officials said that these funds are aimed at supporting youth literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.