Big Brothers Big Sisters silent auction begins today
SOUTH BEND — Big Brothers Big Sisters-Southern Lake Michigan Region and BBBS of Elkhart County are set to host The BIG Event 2020 at 7 p.m. Oct. 15.
The event will benefit both local BBBS agencies by selling donation-based tickets to the event. The virtual event includes live music by Jake from StarHeart, keynote speaker Austin Hatch, a virtual silent auction, and an awards and scholarship presentation.
The virtual silent auction will begin at noon today and includes more than 175 items and experiences of all price ranges, BBBS officials stated in a news release. The silent auction will remain open until 9 p.m. Oct. 15.
The BIG Event 2020 is completely virtual. For tickets or to view silent auction items, visit www.becomeabig.com.
Science program offered at fairgrounds
GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H will host a program called 4-H Grows Science @ Corteva for local youth.
According to 4-H officials, participants do not need to be a 4-H’er to attend. The hybrid virtual/in-person experience will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at the ECCC building on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
Participants need to register for the free event.
The tentative schedule will include welcome and introductions from Corteva scientists at 9:30 a.m. The team will host three environmental science activities throughout the morning, including “Weeds vs Crops” (STEM), which includes handling various plants for ID purposes; “Chocolate Broccoli Challenge” (Supply Chain and Marketing); and learning about “Formulation of Products” by making a trail mix with various ingredients.
The programs will be held via Zoom, with youth doing the hands-on activities at the fairgrounds in-person.
For more information, contact 4-H Youth Development Educator Sthele Greybar via email at sgreybar@purdue.edu or call the Purdue Extension office at 574-533-0554.
Fall hydrant flushing to begin Monday
GOSHEN — Goshen Utilities will start the fall hydrant flushing program on Monday, weather permitting.
Flushing will start during daytime hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Oct. 9 in the upper pressure zone, which is everything northeast of U.S. 33 and the Norfolk Southern tracks, city officials announced in a news release.
Also on Monday, the nighttime flushing will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between North Greene Road heading west to the city limits and between the Norfolk Southern tracks to the city limits south.
On Tuesday, flushing will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Cottage Avenue and 10th Street between the Norfolk Southern tracks south to the city limits, and between Lincolnway East and the Norfolk Southern tracks heading east to the city limits.
On Wednesday, flushing will be held from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Pike Street and the city limits south and between North Greene Road and Cottage Avenue.
On Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., flushing will be between Norfolk Southern and the city limits to the south, between North Greene Road to the city limits to the west.
Residents are asked to avoid doing laundry on the day workers are close to their homes due to the rust that is being removed from the water mains. If residents have issues with laundry, city officials have special soap to help.
For more information, call 574-534-5306.
