Bethany competes in virtual speech tourney
Bethany Christian speakers and debaters competed in tournaments at different locations Saturday.
In the Munster High School Virtual Speech Tournament, Naomi Klassen was champion in original oratory in a field that included teams from across the state of Indiana and one from California. For good measure, she nabbed fifth in program of oral interpretation.
In the Crown Point Virtual Debate Tournament, freshman Ian McHugh was champion in his chamber of novice Congressional debate. Senior Aaron Yeakey was third and junior Josiah Schlabach fourth, respectively, in their varsity chambers of Congress, and senior Ethan Neuschwander was fourth in Lincoln-Douglas debate in a very competitive field.
For their efforts on the day, senior Erika Lopez and junior Jacob Leininger each earned the National Forensic League Degree of Special Distinction for having earned more than 500 merit points in their careers. McHugh and fellow first-year debater Nico Brenneman-Ochoa each earned their second NFL degree, Honor, for having reached the 75-merit-point level.
The teams next compete in the Chesterton Speech and Debate Tournament this coming Saturday.
Schaffer joins OSMC as clinical director
ELKHART — The Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center of Northern Indiana Inc. has hired Heidi Schaffer as clinical director. With more than 20 years of experience in health care, Schaffer most recently acted as the surgical services clinical nurse manager at a local hospital and was responsible for the function of five departments.
At OSMC, Schaffer coordinates clinical services activities, leads the nursing and professional staff in the delivery of the highest quality patient care and acts as the clinical liaison with area health care facilities.
Schaffer holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Bethel College in Mishawaka, along with a master’s with a focus in healthcare management from Western Governors University. She is a registered nurse, a certified operating room nurse and a member of the Association of Perioperative Nurses.
OSMC has locations in Elkhart, Goshen, Middlebury and Nappanee.
Grace Seminary’s Harmon releases new book
WINONA LAKE — Grace Theological Seminary Professor of New Testament Studies Dr. Matt Harmon recently released a new book, “Rebels and Exiles: A Biblical Theology of Sin and Restoration,” with InterVarsity Press. The book traces a common pattern of human rebellion, God’s judgment and the hope of restored relationship throughout Scripture from Genesis to Revelation. This is Harmon’s eighth published book in 10 years.
“Helping people understand how the Bible tells one continuous story from Genesis to Revelation is one of my great delights and passions,” Harmon said.
The book is intended for “informed, lay-level readers,” according to Harmon.
Harmon talks more about his personal experience writing “Rebels and Exiles” on Episode 44 of his podcast: Various and Sundry. Listen at directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/show/variousandsundrypodcast/id/16670153.
“Rebels and Exiles” can be found at www.ivpress.com/rebels-and-exiles or on Amazon.
Lions continue fruit sales
LIGONIER — The Ligonier Lions Club is approaching the final two weekends of its annual holiday citrus fruit sales. There are 55 boxes of oranges and seven boxes of grapefruit to sell. The club will be selling from 2 to 5 p.m. Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Family Dollar parking lot in Ligonier. The cost is $20 per box. All proceeds stay within the community.
For more information, call or text Harlan Hite at 260-894-2915 after 2 p.m. The holiday raffle will take place at noon Dec. 19.
Mayor, Knights of Columbus to give holiday gifts
ELKHART — The Council on Aging is set to host its largest giving event of the season Saturday by handing out gift cards and goodie bags from community figures to those who need it most.
Council on Aging’s parking lot will turn into a drive-through for its clients who need a little extra cheer during this difficult time.
Between 8 and 10 a.m., Knights of Columbus members will be handing out 75 gift cards. In previous years, the program was a multi-organization food box event, but has since adjusted for COVID-19 and has chosen COA clients to be the sole recipients of gift cards aimed to help seniors with their more specific needs.
From 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson will be handing out Martin’s gift cards and volunteer-assembled goodie bags filled with health and safety supplies including hand sanitizer, a mask and more.
