Bethany Christian speakers, debaters win top honors
GOSHEN — Bethany Christian High School speakers and debaters competed virtually again last week and won several top honors.
At the Warsaw Speech Tournament, senior Naomi Klassen was top speaker in two events, including varsity original oratory and varsity program of oral interpretation, according to a news release from Bethany Christian.
Senior Erika Lopez took second in varsity POI, and sophomore Olivia Renze nabbed sixth in varsity humorout interpretation.
At the Chesterton Speech and Debate Tournament, freshman debater Nicolas Brenneman-Ochoa earned third place in novice Lincoln-Douglas debate. Klassen earned fifth-place honors in varsity original oratory and sixth in varsity POI.
Junior Jacob Leininger advanced to the semifinal round in dramatic interpretation.
Renze earned her fourth National Forensic League degree, Distinction, for reaching the 250-merit-point level.
Program on pressure cookers offered
GOSHEN — Virginia Aparicio, Purdue University Extension educator in health and human sciences in Elkhart County, will offer an educational program titled Cooking Under Pressure.
Participants will be taught how to use an electric programmable pressure cooker, watch a live cooking demonstration and sample the results at the program, which will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746-D C.R. 34.
Cost is $5 per participant via cash or check, which will be collected during check-in at the program.
Register for the event by calling 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. Masks will be required to be worn while inside the building and social distancing will be in place. Participants who need reasonable accommodation to participate in the program are asked to contact Aparicio at 574-533-0554 or email vaparici@purdue.edu by Jan. 4.
BMV announces holiday hours
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Dec. 26.
In addition, branches will be closed Jan. 1 in observance of the New Year’s holiday. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours beginning Jan. 2.
For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.
Holiday hours listed for trolley services
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate Friday or Jan. 1 due to the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. Regular service will resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.
The ADA Access service and ADA Dispatch office holiday hours are as follows:
• Thursday (Christmas eve), ADA Dispatch office closed
• Friday (Christmas Day), ADA Dispatch office and access service closed
• Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day), ADA Dispatch office and access service closed
ADA riders should schedule transportation as follows:
• For Thursday, and Dec. 26 and 28, trips should be scheduled by 4 p.m. Wednesday. For Jan. 2 and 4, trips should be scheduled by 4 p.m. Dec. 31.
The Interurban Trolley information offices will also be closed Thursday, Friday and Jan. 1.
As a reminder, face coverings are to be worn by all passengers over their nose and mouth while aboard the Interurban Trolley or ADA Access Van. The only exemptions to this are children younger than age 3 and those with medical exemptions in possession of a signed doctor’s note. In addition, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Interurban Trolley will continue to require all riders, except for those that utilize the buses’ kneeling feature to board through the rear door. Fare collection will continue to be waived and riding the Interurban Trolley will remain free until further notice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.