Bethany Christian donkey ball game canceled
GOSHEN — The Buckeye Donkey Ball game scheduled for tonight at Bethany Christian Schools, 2904 S. Main St., has been postponed due to community health safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
People who have purchased tickets may keep them for a rescheduled date (to be determined) or return them to the Bethany Christian Schools office for a refund.
Elkhart fellowship suspends activities
ELKHART — The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Elkhart’s board of trustees voted Wednesday to suspend all face-to-face events and meetings — including worship services — at least through the end of March.
“We love all of our members and friends, and our congregation’s lay leaders and I feel this is the most prudent way to protect our health and welfare in this still growing coronavirus public health crisis,” said the Rev. Amy DeBeck, pastor of UUFE.
DeBeck and other ministry leaders at the church will be working on ways to deliver worship services and keeping members and friends connected through digital channels.
The board of trustees will reassess the situation at the end of March and decide on next steps.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Elkhart is a 100-member faith community founded in 1961 and drawing members from communities such as Elkhart, Goshen, Middlebury, Nappanee, Bristol, Mishawaka, South Bend and Edwardsburg, Mich.
For more information, visit www.uufe.org and or find them on Facebook.
Volksmarches to be held at area state parks
The Indiana Volkssport Association is hosting walks at several area state parks.
The association is a noncompetitive sports group that encourages people to get active. Most events are divided into two courses, 5K and 10K, except for the Potato Creek State Park event, which adds a third, a 15K option.
All events take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Participants can go through the courses at any time during those hours as long as they finish by the end time.
The Volksmarch events at Potato Creek State Park Nature Center will be held Aug. 1. The Chain O’Lakes State Park event will be held at the Sunny Shelter Aug. 8.
Spring Into Reading program set for April 20 to May 15
ELKHART — Spring Into Reading, a READ UNITED program funded by United Way of Elkhart and LaGrange counties, runs from April 20 through May 15.
SIR consists of four weekly sessions within the classrooms of our youngest students. Volunteers spend approximately 30 minutes per week reading and interacting with children in our elementary schools.
An orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. April 15 at the United Way of Elkhart County building, 601 C.R. 17.
The SIR program allows community members to share their leadership skills, careers, interests and love of reading with students through first grade. Readers are placed on a first come, first served basis with attempts to pair according to reader/classroom schedules. Teachers will be present to assist with classroom management.
Book packets with prompt cards are provided for each reader, and packets are distributed at the luncheon.
For more information or to participate, contact Sharon Sarber at ssarber@goshenschools.org or 574-533-8631, ext. 2048.
