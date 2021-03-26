Benefit to raise money for child with cancer
A benefit dinner for John Timmins will take place April 24. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. The dinner will be a pulled pork dinner at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1201 W. Pike St., Goshen, from noon to 6 p.m. There will be drawings at 5:30 p.m.
A live band, The Broken Lifters, will be performing.
There will also be more food, a cash bar, a 50/50 raffle, tip boards and a silent auction.
All proceeds will go to the Timmins family to support John’s medical treatment and the family’s needs.
Timmins was born July 28, 2019, to Eric and Karigan Timmins, joining twin sisters, Emily and Paisley. In May of 2019, he was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive and hard-to-treat form of leukemia. He was transferred to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. The transplant was done this past November, but was unsuccessful. He will begin radiation as well as chemo and the hope is to find another bone marrow donor. The family has been staying in Cincinnati through this, according to information provided.
Homemakers to host Achievement Night
GOSHEN — "Using Your Unique Abilities to Get Involved" is the theme of the annual Achievement Night for Elkhart County Extension Homemakers. The event will take place April 20 in the Martin and Fidler Rooms of the Elkhart County Community Center on the 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34.
Extension Homemakers from 17 clubs throughout Elkhart County will begin the evening at 7 p.m. The newly elected county officers for the 2021-2022 club year will be introduced. Certificates will be presented to new members, prestigious members who’ve achieved more than 50 years membership, 50-year members, county chairpersons of committees, county officers, cultural arts participants, and others. A memorial service will also be conducted for deceased members since April 2019.
A special highlight of the evening will be the announcement of the "Homemaker of the Year" winners. Extension Homemaker clubs may nominate one candidate in each of the three categories: young, intermediate, and senior.
Candidates and their clubs complete applications by answering the following: (1) The nominated person's role as a homemaker, (2) personal and family goals, and (3) community service involvement.
Cemetery group to meet
SYRACUSE — Solomon Creek Cemetery Association will host its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 19 at Solomon Creek United Methodist Church, 15051 C.R. 146.
