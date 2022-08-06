Backpack donation set for Monday
SHIPSHEWANA — KZ RV will be donating 73 backpacks for local teachers.
The donation event will be at Meadowview Elementary School, 7950 W. 050 South, Monday at 11 a.m., a news release stated.
These packs are filled with classroom essentials and $200 Visa gift card. This donation will be for three schools and every classroom K-4, for 73 classrooms total at Meadowview, Topeka and Shipshewana Scott elementary schools, the release added.
Area residents invited to job fair
STURGIS, Mich. — Puff Cannabis Co. of Metro Detroit will be open for business beginning Aug. 15 at Puff’s brand new 6,000-square-foot Sturgis location.
Puff will be hiring more than 30 employees, a news release stated. Jobs include budtenders, managers, greeters/receptionists, and inventory management specialists.
Wages range from $15 to $25 per hour. A job fair will take place Wednesday Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Puff Cannabis Co. is located at 651 Wade Road Sturgis, Michigan.
Wine tasting set for Tuesday
NAPPANEE — The second annual tasting of Indiana wines in Nappanee will be held downtown Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., sponsored by ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa.
This tasting features the wines of Fruit Hills Winery, and winemaker David Muir will talk about his grape-growing, wine-making and experiences in the ag/ag-tourism business, a news release stated.
The event is open to the public, but advance RSVPs are required by email. Send RSVPs to ActNappaneeWakarusa@gmail.com. There is a $10 event fee.
Fruit Hills Winery, based in Bristol, was chosen for its award-winning wines and for its importance as a family-owned enterprise in Elkhart County, located on a farm that’s been in the family since the 1850s.
Master of ceremonies for the evening will be wine book author Becky Kelley. Kelly has a unique perspective on the Indiana wine industry, gained as part of her recent travels and research for the book “Wine-ing Your Way Across Indiana.”
The event will finish with an opportunity for attendees to discuss inflation and its whys-when-wherefores and what’s possibly ahead with well-known Indiana economist Morton Marcus. Marcus has advised nine Indiana governors and is the author of the “Eye on the Pie” column published in many Indiana newspapers.
To learn more, visit fruithillswinery.com.
School trustees to meet Monday
ELKHART — The Baugo Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at the Education Service Center, 29125 C.R. 22 West.
There will be no executive session, a news release stated.
This is a meeting of the School Board in public for the purpose of conducting the school
Corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated by the agenda.