Movie in the Park this Friday
MIDDLEBURY — The August edition of Movie in the Park is this Friday at 7 p.m. at Riverbend Park, 511 E. Warren St.
“UP,” an animated film from Pixar Studios, story of 78-year-old Carl Fredricksen who travels in his house equipped with balloons to Paradise Falls in South America, inadvertently taking a young stowaway along. As they travel they encounter a talking dog and a giant bird.
There is no admission charge, a news release stated. Bring a blanket or chair.
Movie in the Park is a project of the Middlebury Then and Now and is sponsored by Grand Design RV.
New cookie on Girl Scouts lineup
FORT WAYNE — Today Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana and Girl Scouts of the USA announced that the new Raspberry Rally cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.
The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to Thin Mints, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolaty coating. This new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, a news release stated.
Raspberry Rally will be available to consumers nationally during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. Proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local councils and troops.
GSNI-M kicks off cookie season with online sales starting Jan. 13, 2023, and in-person sales starting Jan. 20. To learn more or to register, visit www.gsnim.org.
Project information meetings next week
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Council and Commissioners are scheduled to attend three special meetings.
These meetings are for the purpose of receiving special information related to the forthcoming wastewater treatment project serving the Foraker, Southwest and Tecumseh neighborhoods, along with some additional nearby properties, a news release stated.
Aug. 22, 6 p.m., Ramer Mennonite Youth Center, 24717 C.R. 44, Nappanee (special invitation for Foraker residents and nearby property owners).
Aug. 23, 6 p.m., Harrison Christian School, 64784 C.R. 11, Goshen (special invitation to residents of the Southwest neighborhood and nearby property owners).
Aug. 25, 6 p.m., West Side Pavilion, 500 N. Nappanee St., Nappanee (special invitation for Tecumseh Acres neighborhood and nearby property owners.
Additional information regarding this wastewater treatment project, including a map of the proposed service areas, may be found at elkhartcounty.com/en/about-elkhart-county/foraker-wastewater-project.
ADEC event set for Aug. 24
BRISTOL — ADEC will be hosting a listening party for its new monthly podcast from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4.
The event will take place at the Gaining Grounds Conference Center, located at 19670 Ind. 120.
Expert Tips By ADEC Self-Advocates is a new monthly podcast about living with a disability, featuring advice or experiences directly from some ADEC self-advocates.
ADEC Self-Advocates is a chapter of Self-Advocates of Indiana.
“As self-advocates, we are citizens who speak out, advocate, and educate for equal rights, respect, and inclusion for all in the community,” a news release stated.
To learn more, visit adecinc.com.
Plan commission to host session
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission will host an executive session at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The session will take place at the commissioners meeting room, 100 W. Center St., a news release stated. The purpose of the meeting will be to receive information about the process of interview of prospective employees.
To learn more, visit www.kcgov.com/department/board.php?structureid=51.