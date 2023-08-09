Yakym to visit Nappanee today
MISHAWAKA — On Monday U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-District 2, announced his “Make It, Grow It, Move It” August District Tour, which will include a stop today in Nappanee.
Yakym will tour GEN-Y Hitch, 1952 W. Market St., from 11 a.m. to noon, a news release stated.
Throughout August, Yakym will travel to all 11 counties in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District to participate in events highlighting 2nd District manufacturing companies, agricultural producers, and transportation projects. Details for additional events will be announced in the coming weeks.
To learn more, visit yakym.house.gov.
Friday fest ends this week
NAPPANEE — Nappanee’s last Friday Fest of the year is this week.
The event will take place from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Nappanee, a news release stated. It will feature a beer garden by Ruhe152, live music by the SoulShot Band, the fourth annual Food Truck War, works by local artisans and others.
To learn more, visit visitnappanee.com.
Sweet Cycle Bike Ride Saturday
GOSHEN — A Sweet Cycle Bike Ride will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. and will last until about 8:30 p.m.
The event will take place at Abshire Park, 1302 E. Lincoln Ave. All riders must provide their own bicycle, helmet and water bottle. Advance registration is required and can be done online at elkhartcountyparks.org by Friday. Come for the ride, stay for the ice cream.
“Due to a generous donation everyone involved in our sweet cycle event this Saturday are invited to join us for free ice cream at Mooeys,” a news release stated. “This month’s sweet cycle ride will begin at Abshire Park in Goshen. We will follow the scenic and paved Pumpkinvine Nature Trail to Mooeys Ice Cream shop for a taste of some of the best ice cream you ever ate. Cyclists will then return to Abshire Park for a total of 12 sweet cycling miles.”
For more information about this and other upcoming events, visit elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Elkhart announces street closure
ELKHART — As of Tuesday, one block of South Main Street between East Jackson Boulevard and Lexington Avenue, as well as the parking lot on the north side of 119 S. Main St., has been fenced off for safety.
A building at 119 S. Main St. is scheduled for demolition following a structural engineering assessment, a city of Elkhart news release stated.
The demolition process is scheduled to go through Friday. Updates will be provided as the process moves along.
Grace offers tuition option
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will continue to offer its Indiana Full Tuition Plan, which provides free tuition for students whose families in Indiana have an Adjusted Gross Income of $60,000 or less through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid, for its students in fall 2024.
The Indiana Full Tuition Plan is awarded only to Indiana residents who complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid by the Indiana state deadline and have an AGI of $60,000 or less as calculated by the FAFSA. The plan is available to both residential and commuter students.
“We are thrilled that we can continue to make college more affordable for families in our state,” said Dr. Mark Pohl, vice president of enrollment management in a news release. “For many families, it is truly a game changer. Students who might not otherwise be able to attend college at all can now attend a Christian liberal arts school and choose from 100-plus majors and minors to study in a Christ-centered environment. Many of our already admitted students qualify, and are making plans to attend Grace.”
Full details and eligibility criteria can be found at www.grace.edu/financialaid. For more information, contact Grace College admissions at admissions@grace.edu.