School trustees to meet Tuesday
SYRACUSE — The Wawasee Community School Corporation Board of Trustees will host an executive session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The session will take place at the Wawasee High School Warrior Room, #1 Warrior Path Bldg. 1, a news release stated.
The purpose of the session will be to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees. This subdivision does not apply to a discussion of the salary, compensation, or benefits of employees during a budget process.
Board of education to meet today
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation Board will meet at 7 p.m. today.
The meeting will take place in the Board Conference Room, 5050 N US Highway 33, a news release stated.
Library to host events
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will host family friendly movie night August 18 at 6:30 p.m. when families of all ages are invited to watch “Babe”, everyone’s favorite pig.
Family friendly programs are offered monthly, and are open to all ages, a news release stated.
The goal of these programs is to provide a place that families can gather together and enjoy activities at no cost. Registration is required, and children must have an adult in attendance with them.
“Life on Mount Olympus” is currently running on our Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how the Olympians, the major “gods” and “goddesses” who ruled the heavens and the earth, are introduced in this story.
To learn more visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.
Zoo welcomes new leopard
SOUTH BEND – The Potawatomi Zoo announces the arrival of a 2-year-old female Amur leopard, named Anastasia.
Anastasia is the daughter of Jade, a female Amur leopard who was born at the Potawatomi Zoo in 2010 to mother Pearl and father Preston, a news release stated
“Over the years, we’ve been proud to be part of the Amur leopard Species Survival Plan, and we’re so glad to start a new chapter with Anastasia,” says Josh Sisk, executive director of the Potawatomi Zoo. “I’m excited that people have this opportunity to get to know her and further appreciate this incredible species.”
Amur leopards are a critically endangered subspecies of leopard. Originally native to an extensive territory encompassing the Primorye region of southeastern Russia, northern China around the Amur River, as well as the Korean peninsula, they now live only in a small part of the Russian Far East. Loss of habitat, poaching, and fragmentation of the population have led to a significant decline in the number of wild Amur leopards, the release added.
The Potawatomi Zoo is home to more than 400 animals. To learn more visit www.potawatomizoo.org.
MACOG to host upcoming events
GOSHEN — The Michiana Area Council of Governments is sponsoring two upcoming free public electric vehicle education events in Goshen.
An Electric Vehicle Workshop will take place at the Goshen Public Library, 601 S. Fifth Street, a news release stated. This will take place August 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Also, a First Fridays Electric Vehicle Display will take place in downtown Goshen, September 2, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
The Michiana Area Council of Governments is a voluntary organization of local governments that studies and attempts to resolve, for the benefit of each member and the region, areas of interlocal issues, which includes but is not limited to transportation, transit, economic development, environment, and other issues that impact the region. To learn more visit www.macog.com.