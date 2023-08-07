Merit board to meet Thursday
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Merit Board will meet in an executive session Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Large Patrol training room of the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office’s Law Enforcement Building A, 26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart.
This will be followed at 5:30 p.m. in the same location by a public meeting of the board, a news release stated.
To learn more, visit sheriff.elkhartcounty.com/en.
Greencroft to host speaker Aug. 24
GOSHEN — The public is invited to a special presentation by Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh, a scientist, author, and activist from Bethlehem, Palestine at 10 a.m. Aug. 24, in the Greencroft Goshen Jennings Auditorium, 1721 Greencroft Blvd.
A native Palestinian, Dr. Qumsiyeh was educated in the United States (PhD. in Zoology/Genetics from Texas Tech) and taught at Universities of Tennessee, Duke, and Yale, before returning to Palestine in 2008 where he founded the Palestine Museum of Natural History and the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability in Bethlehem, a news release stated.
Dr. Qumsiyeh writes on topics ranging from biodiversity to conserving Palestine’s natural world, culture, and heritage in the face of the current human rights challenges and environmental issues. He describes himself as a “Bedouin in cyberspace” while being President of the Bethlehem/Palestine Rotary Club. His presentation, including PowerPoint slides and time for Q&A, will focus on “Popular Resistance in Palestine: A history of hope and empowerment with an example from the Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability” and “How does the Current State of the Middle East Affect the World?”
Dr. Qumsiyeh’s presentation is made possible by the Indiana Center for Middle East Peace of Fort Wayne. There is no charge but a free-will offering will be taken. For more information contact David Janzen, 574-537-4568.
Library to host August events
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Library, 121 N. Elkhart St., will be hosting a session on how to decorate cookies, for any season, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.
All supplies are provided, and snacking is permitted. Registration is required, and persons who would qualify for grades 6-12 are welcome to attend. Call the library today for more information, 574-862-2465.
“Life on Mount Olympus” is currently running on the library’s Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear how the Olympians, the major “gods” and “goddesses” who ruled the heavens and the earth, are introduced in this story.
To learn more, visit www.wakarusapubliclibrary.org.
Local photos win awards
INDIANAPOLIS — A photographer from Elkhart County and one from Kosciusko County are among winners of the 2023 Indiana Agriculture Photo Contest.
The winning photos were chosen from hundreds of entries in the following four categories: Agritourism, Conservation, Faces of Agriculture and On the Farm. Two winners were selected from each category, along with two winners overall.
“A Girl at Her Family Christmas Tree Farm” by Amanda Flickinger, Wakarusa, and “A Pumpkin for my Pumpkin” by April Lamb, Milford were each one of two winners in the Faces of Agriculture and Overall categories.
To be considered, the photo had to be taken in the state by an Indiana resident. The photos were evaluated by a panel of independent judges based on creativity, composition and category representation.
The winning photographs will be displayed in the lieutenant governor’s Family of Business offices in Indianapolis throughout the next year. To view the winning photos online, visit isda.in.gov.