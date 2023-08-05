Summer Slide set for today
NAPPANEE — Summer Slide will take place today from 2-5 p.m. at the Sledding Hill, at Stauffer Park off Thompson Drive.
Admission is $5, a news release stated.
Touch A Truck will take place Thursday at the Downtown Pavilion, 201 W. Market St. Admission is free.
To learn more, visit nappaneeparks.recdesk.com.
Trustees to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Community Schools Board of Trustees will meet in executive session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The session will take place at 2720 California Road. The public work session set for 6 p.m. has been canceled.
Common council to meet Monday
ELKHART — Monday’s meeting of the Common Council of Elkhart will be held electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the city’s website and clicking on https://coei.webex.com. The event number is 2319 047 6372.
If the event is asking for a password to register, use Council2023. The meeting can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box which will be monitored throughout the meeting. The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
MACOG board to meet Wednesday
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next Policy Board meeting will be Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The agenda can be found ahead of time at macog.com/policy_board_agendas.html. Public comments regarding items on the meeting agenda can be directed prior to the meeting at macogdir@macog.com.
Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting by joining in person at the Mishawaka City Hall, 2nd Floor, 100 Lincoln Way, Mishawaka, or joining live at www.youtube.com/live/FD47hxblhfw?feature=share. Public comment will also be available on YouTube during the live-stream.
For additional information, contact MACOG at 574-287-1829.
Corporation to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Aurora Capital Development Corporation will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Municipal Building, second floor council chambers, 229 S. Second St. or online at https://coei.webex.com/coei/j.php?MTID=m8548fe003a138bc22dbec8d10473c55e. The meeting number (access code): 2311 590 2874 and the meeting password is ACDC8.
- To join by phone, call 415-655-0001, and enter 2311 590 2874 ##. Press 6 to unmute telephone.
Town meeting set for Monday
LAGRANGE — The Town of LaGrange will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at 1201 N. Townline Road.
‘Coolest Thing’ contest returns
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber’s third annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition is back and combines the state’s proud manufacturing tradition and passion for basketball.
Entries are being accepted for the Hoosier Hysteria-style single elimination tournament at www.indianachamber.com/coolest. Entry is free, and nominations will be accepted through Oct. 10, a news release stated.
Janus Motorcycles of Goshen took top honors in the inaugural competition and in December, the Indiana Chamber honored Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg for its roast half duck.
To participate, a company does not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered must be manufactured in the state. Businesses are limited to having one product nominated.
The winning company will receive a feature article in the Indiana Chamber’s BizVoice magazine and an invitation to appear on the organization’s IN Chamber podcast. Awards for the top finishers will be presented at the 2023 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon on December 13 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom.
Additional sponsorships are available for the event; contact Tim Brewer at 317-496-0704 or tbrewer@indianachamber.com.