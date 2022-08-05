The Window Inc. reopens Monday
GOSHEN — The Window Inc. will return to its pre-pandemic routine and services Monday.
An open house will take place Friday, a news release stated. This event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony 4:30 p.m. led by the Goshen Chamber of Commerce, with staff and board members also in attendance. This event is open to the public during Goshen First Friday’s for the community to take in appetizers and a chocolate fountain, while checking out all of the newly remodeled areas at The Window.
The Window Inc. is a nonprofit, faith-based organization, providing services to meet the essential needs of anyone with limited income and has been serving those in need in Goshen since 1967. On average, The Window serves up to 400 people a week
“While keeping the health and safety of staff and guests at The Window top of mind when the pandemic hit, they continued to serve as many families and individuals as possible by changing their daily operations from meals being served to individuals in their cafeteria, to meals being served in to-go boxes out their back door,” the release stated. “Instead of individuals and families being able to shop in person in their food pantry, The Window pre-boxed food items to pass out to families. They handed an average of 50 boxes per pantry time.”
While The Window changed up its daily operations, it allowed them to completely remodel and expand their food pantry allowing more canned goods, non-perishable food items and hygiene products to be stocked on their shelves in order to serve the growing demand of those in need with a limited income in the Goshen community. The Window was also able to remodel their receiving area allowing for more efficient donation deliveries and was also able to put in new flooring throughout their kitchen and dining areas, the release added.
The Window will not only continue offering their daily hot lunches, Meals on Wheels, and choice shopping, but will again be able to offer their shower facilities, faxing, printing, and referrals to other organizations.
To learn more visit www.thewindowofgoshen.com.
Sunburst Races set for Sunday
GRANGER — Sunburst Races/Granger Adaptive Athlete event will take place Sunday starting at 9:30 a.m.
The one-mile event will take place on paved path that surrounds Beacon Health & Fitness, 3221 Beacon Pkwy., a news release stated. There will be a registration tent outside, where participants can register right up to and including Sunday morning at the event.
County Council to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Council will meet at the LaGrange County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The public is invited to attend, a news release stated. The council may impose reasonable restrictions on the number of attendees to control audience density in consideration of the existing COVID-19 national emergency.
COVID clinic set for Saturday
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health, Heart City Health Center and Elkhart County Health Department, will host its next COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic.
The event will take place Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of NIHHC’s Elkhart office location, 444 N. Nappanee St., a news release stated.
NIHHC’s COVID-19 clinics provide accessible, convenient, bilingual, and culturally sensitive services. To help address transportation barriers, NIHHC is offering a $20 gas gift card to everyone who has an appointment and receives the COVID-19 vaccine, encouraging everyone to come back to complete their vaccination cycle. The Elkhart Public Library will also be providing free bilingual books for children.
To learn more call NIHHC at 574-522-0966 or toll free at 1-877-21-SALUD or visit www.nihhc.com.