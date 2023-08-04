Commissioners to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday.
The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St. Follow the meeting online at https://bit.ly/33hfjf4.
Common council to meet Monday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Common Council will meet in a regular session at 6 p.m. Monday in the Police-Court Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
To view the meeting packet, which includes memos outlining the information that will be presented to the Council and minutes of the July 17, go to goshenindiana.org/media/uploads/1/13904_2023-07-17-Council-Packet-Web.pdf.
For a livestream of this meeting, go to us02web.zoom.us/j/84318865360 or call 312-626-6799 or 929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 843 1886 5360.
After Monday, the next regular council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 28, a news release stated.
Comic book convention Aug. 12
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Comic Book Convention will take place Aug. 12 at the Comfort Suites, 52939 U.S. 933 (the corner of Cleveland and U.S. 31) just north of the Indiana Tollway (I-80 / I-90) at exit 77.
The convention is open to public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is as always free to get in, a news release stated. Dealers have a variety of comic books new and old, as well as toys and related collectibles for sale, and those with old comics they would like to sell are encouraged to bring them.
To learn more, contact Alan at 309-657-1599 or visit www.epguides.com/comics.
Health fair set for Aug. 11
ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health and Elkhart Community Schools, will hold a back-to-school health fair Aug. 11, from 2-7 p.m., at the Elkhart High School Freshman Division Gym, 1 Blazer Blvd.
The following vaccines will be offered: child and adult vaccines for ages 3 and older: Dtap, Kinrix (Dtap & IPV), Hep A, Hep B, Polio, MMR, Tdap, HPV, Meningitis ACYW, Meningitis B, MMRV, Varicella, Pneumonia (PCV20), Shingles (for insured patients only), and COVID-19 (ages 5 and older).
All services are free of cost, a news release stated. No documents are required. Community members are asked to register now for their appointments to get vaccinations or screenings by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s health hotline at 574-206-3938, by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583). NIHHC’s bilingual health hotline is 574-206-3938.
NIHHC invites all families to catch up on routine immunizations and health screenings. CDC data show that current kindergartner routine vaccination coverage in the U.S. is the lowest in the last decade. In the past two years, it has steadily declined from 95% to 93%. In Elkhart County, according to the Indiana Department of Health, the child vaccination rate for all children in the last school year was just 75.6%.
“We can’t forget to take care of our most important asset — our health!” NIHHC Executive Director Liliana Quintero said in the release. “This is a great opportunity to put health on your list as you get your kids ready for a new school year.”
The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition’s mission is to improve the health and wellness of underserved communities by providing preventative health screenings, education, and advocacy with a primary focus on Hispanics, the release added.
To learn more, visit www.nihhc.com.