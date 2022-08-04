LoveWay awarded community grant
MIDDLEBURY — LoveWay Inc. was recently awarded a Lozier Community Grant to support its mission to enhance the lives of individuals with special needs through therapeutic equestrian services.
The Lozier Community Grant Program is a Lozier employee-driven charitable giving program, a news release stated. Funded by the Lozier Foundation, the grants support nonprofit organizations that align with the following funding priorities: education, social services, and community building. An employee committee reviews eligible applications and determines which causes in their communities receive funding.
Grant applications are available at www.lozier.com/about/lozier-community-grants.
Elkhart supports Ind. driver cards
ELKHART — On Monday, in a 6-2 vote, the Common Council of the City of Elkhart passed a resolution supporting legislation at the statehouse in Indiana to issue driver cards.
Indiana State Sen. Blake Doriot and State Sen. Linda Rogers attended the meeting and provided context for this legislation and answered questions from the council, a news release stated.
“Similarly to when the City of Elkhart passed resident ID cards, these driver cards recognize the contributions of undocumented immigrants to the City of Elkhart,” the release stated. “They are parents, neighbors, employees, and add tremendous value to our community and our economy.”
These cards will give all drivers the opportunity to drive legally and safely with insurance and adequate driver training.
The City of Elkhart will not be issuing these cards, but rather are lending support for the legislation at the statehouse in Indianapolis.
“While this legislation will go through the process in Indianapolis, state lawmakers have been firm that this card will not allow for voting or other federal privileges,” the release added. “It will only be recognized in Indiana and require drivers to be properly trained and carry insurance.”
Game registration still available
GOSHEN — Registration ends today for both the sand volleyball and cornhole tournaments set to begin this Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Goshen’s First Fridays.
Volleyball play will be completed on day two of this event Saturday starting at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., a news release stated.
To learn more visit downtowngoshen.org/events.
Bike helmet giveaway Sunday
FORT WAYNE — Parkview Trauma Centers will be giving away free bicycle helmets for kids Sunday during the fifth annual Open Streets Fort Wayne event.
In order to be properly fitted for their free helmet, each child must be present, and advance fitting appointments are required, a news release stated. Parents can make an appointment by visiting parkview.com/helmetgiveaway and clicking on a time slot, noon-2 p.m. or 2-4 p.m.
Free helmets are available to all children younger than 16, and the giveaway is limited to two free helmets per household. Additional helmets for children and adults will also be available for purchase at a low cost during the event.
For more information visit parkview.com/helmetgiveaway.
Kickoff event today in Elkhart
ELKHART — “ALZ and Ales” will take place today at Brass Elk Brewing, 333 Nibco Pkwy.
Attendees can stop by anytime between 5 to 7 p.m. for a free beverage, appetizers and information about the 2022 Michiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is coming up Sept. 18 at a new location at Central Park in Elkhart.
Parking for “ALZ and Ales” will be available across the street from Brass Elk Brewing.
Registration for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is free and available at alz.org/Indiana/walk.