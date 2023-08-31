GriefShare to start Wednesday
GOSHEN — GriefShare begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Goshen First Church, 214 S. Fifth St.
“At this 13-week grief recovery support group, you’ll hear insights from grief recovery experts, meet others who understand what you’re going through, learn practical tips for navigating your grief, and discover the six signs of healing,” a news release stated.
To learn more, visit griefshare.org or register at griefshare.org/findagroup.
‘Be Heart Smart’ begins next month
GOSHEN — The “Be Heart Smart” series will be presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County.
This four-part series will take place Sept. 27, Oct. 4, Oct. 11, and Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office located on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. Each session is approximately one-hour long. The third session will include a food demonstration. Participants are encouraged to attend all four sessions.
“Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the state of Indiana. As of 2022, it was also the leading cause of death in Elkhart County (ECHD, 2022),” a news release stated. “The Be Heart Smart program is for individuals who want to learn more about preventing heart disease and making heart-healthy lifestyle changes. This series will discuss controllable and uncontrollable risk factors for heart disease: BMI, blood pressure, and cholesterol numbers; recommendations for heart-healthy eating and cooking substitutions; and benefits of physical activity and stress reduction.”
This program is at no cost to participants as the $15 cost is being covered by a grant from IU Health.
Register by calling Jenn at 574-533-0554 or email fink24@purdue.edu as space is limited. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. To request a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Christ at 574-533-0554 or ewitters@purdue.edu two weeks prior to the program.
Support groups start next month
KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Hospice counselors will be facilitating bereavement support groups across the area starting mid-September.
Any community member who has experienced the loss of a loved one, recently or longer ago, and is seeking a compassionate, supportive environment in which to heal is welcome to attend, a news release stated.
The LaGrange County support group will meet Tuesdays, Sept. 12 through Nov. 14, at First Presbyterian Church, 200 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
“When a loved one passes away, grief can be bewildering and isolating,” the release added. “While each person experiences grief in their own way, getting support to help you understand your grief and find companionship with others dealing with similar struggles can be important in helping you navigate your feelings and move forward.”
The groups run 10 weeks and focus on concepts in the book, “Understanding Your Grief,” by Alan D. Wolfelt, Ph.D. Support group members will receive a free copy of the book, which they will read and discuss during the group’s 10-week session.
Advance enrollment in the groups is appreciated. To enroll or ask questions, call 800-292-9894.