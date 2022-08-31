5K fundraiser set for Saturday
GOSHEN — The Window Inc. announced its annual 5K will take place Saturday at Shanklin Park in Goshen at 8 a.m.
Sponsorships and participant entries from this 5K will go toward providing daily services to meet the basic needs of anyone with a limited income at The Window, a news release stated.
The Window offers a variety of programs including a hot lunch, Meals on Wheels, a boxed lunch, a clothing closet, shower facilities, laundry, faxing, printing, referrals to other organizations, and phone usage.
The Windows’ Outrunning Hunger 5K event is open to all ages. For those who may not be in to running but want to participate in the fun and support a great cause, this event can also be walked. Entry costs are for 5K run/walk — individual, $25, and for the day of race — individual, $30.
The Window Inc. is a nonprofit, faith-based organization, providing services to meet the essential needs of anyone with limited income and has been serving those in need in Goshen since 1967.
For further information and to sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/IN/Goshen/OutrunningHunger5k.
Town council meeting Thursday
BRISTOL — The Town Council of Bristol will meet Thursday via Zoom, at us02web.zoom.us/j/86588470450?pwd=a05YdVEwOXlFSWtJSzUyU2x1Y1JVdz09.
Dial in to 312-626-6799. Meeting ID is 865 8847 0450 and passcode is 996696.
If attending by Zoom sign in anytime after 6:30 p.m. to adjust audio and video settings. The meeting will be called to order at 7 p.m.
No Trolley on Labor Day
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed-route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA-Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Regular service will resume Tuesday, a news release stated.
ADA-Access riders must schedule transportation for Tuesday by Friday at 4 p.m. Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments at 574-674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.
Clothing drive set for Sept. 5-17
ELKHART — The Downtown Elkhart Merchant Alliance has announced the “Downtown Elkhart Cares” clothing drive to support community members re-entering the workforce.
New or gently used interview clothing, shoes and jewelry will be collected for the drive, for both men and women, Sept. 5-17, a news release stated.
“Donations will stay local and go directly to Soup For Success, Saving Grace, Elkhart Area Career Center and Startup Moxie,” the release stated.
Donations can be dropped off to any of the participating businesses: Stephenson’s of Elkhart, Hopman Jewelers, Hotel Elkhart, Bella’s Boutique, The Vine, The Bookworm, Golden Bear Bikes, Centier Bank Downtown Elkhart, Corazon Sterling Silver, Elkhart Living Magazine, Wellfield Botanical Gardens, Heritage Acceptance, The Twisted String and D&L’s Pounds Of Gold.
For more information, visit the Downtown Elkhart-Gateway Mile Facebook page.
ADEC to host state representatives
BRISTOL — ADEC will be hosting Indiana State Reps. Doug Miller of District 48 and Joanna King of District 49 Thursday.
This event will beginning at 10 a.m. at the Gaining Grounds Coffee Shop located at ADEC’s Bristol location, 19670 Ind. 120, a news release stated.
Hannah Carlock, director of Public Policy for The Arc of Indiana, and longtime friend of ADEC, as well as ADEC CEO Donna Belusar, will also be attending. Coffee, conversation and tours are all planned.
ADEC advocates for, and serves people with, intellectual and developmental disabilities in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties. To learn more, visit adecinc.com.