‘Mutt Strut’ set for Friday
BRISTOL — “Summer Mutt Strut” will take place Friday at Bonneyville Mill County Park, C.R 131.
The event will begin at the feedlot center at 6 p.m., a news release stated.
This hike will last about 45 minutes. Water and doggy bags will also be available, and no registration is required.
“Walking with your dog not only helps develop a beloved bond between you but helps acclimate your pet to other dogs and people,” the release added.
Directional arrows will lead those who come in late or wish to lag behind or go ahead of the group.
For more information regarding this specific event, contact Andy Langdon, interpretive naturalist, at alangdon@elkhartcounty.com or at 574-875-7422. For more information about this and other upcoming events, visit elkhartcountyparks.org or by calling the administration office at 574-535-6458.
Senior Rec Day set for Sept. 7
MILLERSBURG — Senior Recreation Day will meet every Thursday, unless otherwise announced.
The first meeting will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Millersburg Town Hall, 201 W. Washington St., a news release stated.
KREMC announces internet installations
WARSAW — Kosciusko Connect, a provider of fiber internet services to Kosciusko REMC members, has announced that they have begun fiber internet installations to some non-member locations.
“As part of our ongoing commitment to expand access to reliable, high-speed internet, we have started to actively explore opportunities to extend our services beyond our cooperative membership in Kosciusko County,” said KREMC and Kosciusko Connect President and CEO Kurt Carver in a news release.
Kosciusko Connect has completed its initial fiber network construction project and successfully connected over 7,200 residences and businesses to fiber internet since December 2021.
Currently, Kosciusko Connect is connecting a small number of customers who are not members of KREMC. These customers reside near existing KREMC lines or in an area where they have built fiber on the way to serve KREMC members.
Carver said the company understands the larger community is excited about the possibility of having access to Kosciusko Connect’s outstanding fiber internet service.
After the completion of its initial two-year project, Kosciusko Connect is poised to launch its newest expansion project: building a fiber network to service over 90 residents of the town of Sydney. The project is facilitated by $302,798.45 in allocated funds from the Kosciusko County American Rescue Plan Act. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.
Kosciusko Connect is a subsidiary of Kosciusko REMC, a Touchstone Energy electric cooperative serving over 18,500 accounts throughout Kosciusko County and into surrounding counties.
To learn more, visit register.kosciuskoconnect.com. Follow Kosciusko Connect’s website, social media channels, and podcast for the latest news and updates regarding expansion.
Power outage set for Thursday
GOSHEN — Northern Indiana Public Service Co. is set to conduct a scheduled power outage Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.
This outage will facilitate the connection of power to the newly established Dollar General store located at the intersection of Weymouth Boulevard and East Kercher Road, a news release stated.
To ensure a smooth process, NIPSCO will manage traffic control throughout the duration of the operation.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/GoshenRoadClosureMap.