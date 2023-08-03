Goshen included in school supply drive
FORT WAYNE — Eleven Northern Indiana Planet Fitness locations announced that they are holding a school supply drive with all donations benefiting children in grades K-12 at Northern Indiana Boys & Girls Clubs. The drive is underway at the following locations: Elkhart, Goshen, Fort Wayne, La Porte, Huntington, Michigan City, Plymouth and Warsaw.
All are owned and operated by the Impact Fitness franchise group. Visit a local location and donate through Aug. 18.
Items being collected range from writing utensils and notebooks to art supplies, backpacks and more. There is no minimum donation and Planet Fitness members and nonmembers are invited to contribute. All items will be distributed by Northern Indiana Boys & Girls Club chapters staff to local children in need.
“Local Planet Fitness franchise owners have had a longstanding partnership with the BGC, dating back more than a decade,” a news release stated. “Together with BGC, they are working to end bullying, spread kindness and empower a generation to contribute to a more judgment free planet.”
“Due to rising cost and inflation, some estimates say parents will spend an average of $890 on back-to-school this season, a number that continues to increase annually, according to a recent study. Coupled with increased costs for gas and food, school supply costs can be challenging for some families.”
Those wishing to donate can show up to any of the participating locations and drop off supplies on the designated donation table inside the club.
The Goshen location is at 2616 Peddler’s Village Road, and the Elkhart location is at 3253 Northview Drive. To learn more, visit planetfitness.com.
Church to host First Friday performer
GOSHEN — This week, on First Fridays, Goshen City Church of the Brethren will host Quentin Flagg, a ‘50s and ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll performer.
Flagg will be performing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, 203 N. Fifth St.
The event will take place on the front lawn, weather permitting.
Yakym announces mobile hours
WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday, Indiana’s U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, R-District 2, announced the following dates, times, and locations that his office will be hosting mobile staff office hours in August. Mobile office hours will allow for Yakym’s staff to assist constituents with casework questions:
In Elkhart County, these hours and locations include:
Today, 1–2 p.m., Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St.
Aug. 16, 1:30-3 p.m., Goshen Chamber of Commerce, 232 S. Main St.
Aug. 29, 10-11:30 a.m., Nappanee City Hall, 300 W. Lincoln St.
To learn more, visit yakym.house.gov.
Meteor viewing show set for Aug. 11
BRISTOL — Bonneyville Mill County Park is throwing a Perseids Party to view the meteor show Aug. 11 from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
Each year, the Perseids meteor shower dazzles stargazers with more than 70 meteors an hour visible to the naked eye during its peak, a news release stated. The free meteor shower viewing party at Bonneyville Mill will take place at the Briar Patch Shelter, which offers clear views of the sky away from city lights, and plenty of “space” for all.
Stargazers are invited to spread out a blanket while watching the stellar show. Interpretive naturalists will be on-site to provide guidance on telescope use, info on spotting constellations, and tips on the best places to look to catch the falling stars.
Perseids Party runs from 8:30 p.m. to midnight at Briar Patch Shelter, located 2.5 miles east of Bristol on C.R. 8 in Bonneyville Mill County Park. The event is free and open to all ages with no registration required.
To learn more, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.