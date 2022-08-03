Planning committee to meet today
GOSHEN — The planning committee of the Elkhart County Park and Recreation Board will host and executive session today at 3:30 p.m.
The session will take place at the administrative office, 211 W. Lincoln Ave., for the purpose of consideration of litigation strategy, according to a news release.
Berkey reunion set for Sunday
GOSHEN — The 108th reunion of the descendants of Isaac and Cornelia Berkey will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The event will take place at Dewayne and Ruby Miller’s, 22359 C.R. 30, Goshen.
Cripe reunion set for Aug. 27
GOSHEN — The Cripe family reunion, for descendants of Jacob Cripe, who landed in Philadephia, Pennsylvania, in 1733, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 27.
The event will take place at West Goshen Church of the Brethren, 1200 Berkey Ave., with no lunch to be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring items to share, such as photos or genealogy records.
HR committee to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Human Resource Committee will meet at the County Office Building, 114 W. Michigan St., Monday at 8 a.m.
The public is invited to attend, a news release stated.
GPL to host author Aug. 20
GOSHEN — Author Judy Steffen Lambert will speak at the Goshen Public Library Auditorium Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss her book “Party Lines, Prayers, and Privies.”
Registration is required and there are three ways to register: email refdesk@goshenpl.org, call 574-533-9531, or visit the Reference Desk at the Goshen Public Library.
Each registered participant will receive a free copy of the book, a news release stated. Space for the event is limited.
“Party Lines, Prayers, and Privies” tells the story of three generations of strong women overcoming challenges of life in the Goshen area, the author’s great-grandmother Sarah, grandmother Esther, and mother Helen.
Honor Ride on Aug. 20
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office ’s annual Honor Ride will take place Aug. 20 at the LaGrange County Fairgrounds, 1030 E. 075 North.
Cost is $25 for the bike and $10 per passenger, a news release stated. The first 150 people get a free T-shirt. All proceeds go to The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Specialty Teams such as K9 Division, Honor Guard and Critical Response Team.
The Honor Ride consists of a police-escorted motorcycle ride throughout LaGrange County. After the ride, there will be lunch, door prizes and a raffle for all riders. Registration starts at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 11.
100 Black Sons Initiative underway
ELKHART — The Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo announced the launch of the “100 Black Sons Initiative” Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Beardsley Elementary School, 1025 McPherson St.
In partnership with Elkhart Community schools The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo has reached out to 100 African American men from the community, according to a news release.
“The goal for Saturday’s event is to encourage and uplift our sons with professional men who look like them in an effort to expose them to positive influences and role models,” the release stated. “We simply want to remind our sons that they are capable and loved. We want each of our sons to have a day of laughter, new friendships and lasting memories.”
The itinerary includes free basketball camp hosted by Anthony Kyle, live music, a barbecue cook out, games and one-on-one time from the mentors. This event is free to the public and tickets are available at eventbrite.com.