School board to meet Monday
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland School Corp. Board will meet first in executive session at 5:30 p.m., then host its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Both meetings will take place at Lakeland Corporate Office, 0825 E. 075 North, a news release stated.
The regular meeting is in a public setting and for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting. There will be time for public participation as indicated on the agenda, the release added.
INSPIRE offers resources for students
INDIANAPOLIS — College and high school students alike can search the INSPIRE collection of more than 70 databases and retrieve peer-reviewed and vetted academic research papers and articles.
INSPIRE, a service of the Indiana State Library, is supported by the Indiana General Assembly and the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.
INSPIRE is free to all Indiana residents, a news release stated. The LearningExpress Library — part of the INSPIRE collection of resources — offers practice tests for popular college prep exams such as the ACT, SAT and AP tests. The LearningExpress Library also provides access to career preparation resources, including practice exams for those interested in a career in the military, real estate, nursing, cosmetology, teaching, law enforcement and more.
INSPIRE also has additional resources for K-12 students. Explora — another resource within INSPIRE — ensures that students can find the reliable information they need to complete homework and research projects.
“Students can navigate Explora’s colorful and mobile-friendly design to access high-quality articles licensed from reputable publishers on subjects such as arts, music, math, language, business, geography, government and science,” the release stated.
Outside of academic resources, INSPIRE offers free access to level one of Rosetta Stone, the latest articles from Consumer Reports, current news, historic newspapers via Hoosier State Chronicles and health and medicine information.
INSPIRE can be accessed by Indiana residents using any computer equipped with internet access in the state. To learn more, visit inspire.in.gov.
Citizens academy set for next month
ELKHART — Elkhart County Prosecuting Attorney Vicki Elaine Becker announced the start of the 12th Criminal Justice Citizens Academy.
Participants will gain insight into the operations of the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and related criminal justice agencies, a news release stated. The Academy will include presentations relating to criminal prosecutions, investigations, juvenile crimes, pre-trial diversion, victims assistance, child support and the general operations of the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.
In addition to classroom lectures, tours of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Elkhart County Courthouse will also be included.
The Academy will meet for eight consecutive weeks from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Elkhart IUSB campus, 125 E. Franklin St., beginning Sept. 22.
The deadline for application submissions is Sept. 9. Space is limited and certain requirements apply. There are no fees for participants. Interested persons can apply for the Academy at elkhartcountyprosecutor.com/programs.services/citizens-criminal-justice-academy or contact smurphy@elkhartpa.com to receive an application.