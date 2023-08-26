Boil order canceled
ELKHART — A boil water order issued Tuesday has been lifted in Elkhart.
The city of Elkhart Public Works and Utilities Department has completed its analysis of the water quality for the public water system and all quality tests have passed, according to a statement from city officials. There is no public health concern.
This cancellation is effective immediately.
All cautionary restrictions on consumption of Elkhart water are removed.
For more information, contact the Public Works Administration Office, at 574-293-2572.
No Interurban Trolley service on Labor Day
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed-route service and the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service will not operate in Elkhart or Goshen on Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.
Regular service will resume on Sept. 5.
ADA Access riders must schedule transportation for Sept. 5, by Sept. 1 at 4 p.m.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) at 574-674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.
Growing Up WILD virtual workshop offered
LAGRANGE — A virtual workshop for preschool, lower elementary school and nature educators will take place Oct. 5.
Registration is required for the program offered by LaGrange County Parks Department.
The workshop is titled Growing Up WILD. It is an early childhood education curriculum, offering a wide range of activities perfect for developing a child’s connection with nature and positive outdoor experiences,according to information from park officials.
The curriculum is designed for classroom ages 3-7 to get children outside learning about nature in nature. The units contain science, math, art, music and reading areas. Growing Up WILD is part of the educational family of materials from Project WILD and the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.
The virtual workshop will be Oct. 5 from 6-8 p.m. Prior to the virtual workshop, participants will be given “homework” to complete to discuss during the workshop. The first 20 who register may receive a free copy of the “Growing Up WILD” guidebook. The guidebook must be picked up in person between Sept. 1-22, at the LaGrange County Park Office.
The free guidebooks are available thanks to funding from the support of the DNR/Division of Fish & Wildlife. Participants who complete the “homework” and attend the virtual workshop will receive a Growing Up WILD certification. Registration is required.
Call the Park Office at 260-854-2225. The Park Office address is 0505 W. 700 South, Wolcottville.
Youth can intern at senate
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate Republican Caucus is offering paid spring-semester internships in its communications, information technology, legal, legislative, page and policy offices during the 2024 legislative session.
Qualified candidates may be of any major and must be at least a college sophomore. Recent college graduates, as well as graduate and law school students, are also encouraged to apply. Positions are open to Indiana residents, as well as nonresidents who attend an Indiana college or university.
Interns earn a $900 biweekly stipend and benefit from scholarship and academic credit opportunities, professional development, community involvement and networking.
Senate internships are full-time positions at the Statehouse in Downtown Indianapolis that typically begin with a mandatory orientation in late December and conclude at the end of the legislative session in March 2024.
For more information or to apply, go online to https://www.indianasenaterepublicans.com/intern-program