Health board meeting rescheduled
GOSHEN — The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Elkhart County Board of Health will be Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. in Room 104 of the Elkhart County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St.
The meeting, which had been scheduled for Thursday was canceled, a news release stated.
Park board to meet Tuesday
ELKHART — The Elkhart Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the Parks and Recreation Department at 229. S Second St., a news release stated. Approval of financials is listed as an agenda item, and public input will be at the privilege of the floor.
The next regular meeting will take place Sept. 20, in council chambers, the release added.
Farmer Series set for September
NAPPANEE — The Beginning Farmer Series is being offered next month by Purdue Extension.
This hands-on series is designed to address the realities of starting a farm, assessing farming assets, defining goals, and creating a feasible plan to achieve those goals, a news release stated.
The seven week in-person series will run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 27, Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Nappanee Center, 302 W. Market St.
Session topics will include: What are your Realities, Mapping your Assets, Financial Management, Goal Setting, Action Plans and Forming your Projects. There will also be some outside work from these workshops, the release added.
To register sign up today at https://cvent.me/m7V5m1. The total cost is $75 and will include resources and workbooks for participants. Registration will end Sept. 8. For additional information about this workshop, reach out to Robby Kelly, Extension Educator via email kelly115@purdue.edu or at 574-533-0554.
EV presentation set for Tuesday
SOTH BEND — “The Future is Here: Electric Vehicles in Michiana and beyond,” will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The event will be presented by Leah Thill, senior environmental planner with the Michiana Area Council of Governments, and will take place at Wiekamp Auditorium, 1800 E. Mishawaka Ave., a news release stated.
There will be a $2 admission, and the event will be free of charge for Studebaker National Museum members and campus members. To learn more about the museum, which is sponsoring the event, visit www.studebakermuseum.org.
Juried competition set for September
ELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art, located at 429 South Main St. in downtown Elkhart, has put out a call for entries for the upcoming 44th Elkhart Juried Regional.
This all-media competition is open to artists 18 years and older who are residents of Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, LaGrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Newton, Noble, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Wabash or Whitley counties in Indiana and Berrien, Branch, Cass, or St. Joseph counties in Michigan, a news release stated.
Each entrant may submit one or two works which must be original in concept and execution, created within the last two years, not completed under instruction and not previously exhibited at the Midwest Museum or any other competition within the region.
An entry fee of $25 for one work or $40 for two works applies, the release added.
Entries will be accepted from Sept. 6-17, with judging to take place Sept. 18, and notifications will be mailed Sept. 19.
To learn more about the museum and their programs, visit www.midwestmuseum.org.