Commissioners to meet
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St.
To watch the meeting online, go to https://bit.ly/33hfjf4.
The agenda includes: electrical proposals for the Foraker-Southwest-Tecumseh Project, and request for proposals for four building demolitions.
City Council to meet
GOSHEN — The Goshen City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers of the Police & Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
The agenda includes: an ordinance authorizing the city to issue taxable economic development revenue bonds for the Ariel Project; an interlocal memorandum of understanding for the 2023 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Formula Program Award; an interlocal agreement with Elkhart County for the East College Avenue (C.R. 36) Reconstruction from the fairgrounds to C.R. 31; and approving the termination of the Goshen Dam Pond Interlocal Agreement.
Town to flush hydrants
MILLERSBURG — Millersburg will be flushing water hydrants Monday and Tuesday.
Town officials said residents should be aware the water could have a rusty tint to it. The tint is temporary and should not last long, they added.
For more information, call the water department at 574-642-3733.
GEN-Y Hitch hires director of wholesale
NAPPANEE — GEN-Y Hitch, a manufacturer of towing hitches and accessories, has hired Luke Stump as the director of wholesale.
Stump comes to GEN-Y with five years of experience, most recently with Coachmen Recreational Vehicles serving as a regional sales manager.
“To say that I am excited to join the GEN-Y team would be an understatement,” he said. “Capitalizing on previous experience and joining forces with our current sales team, I look forward to contributing to our wholesale segment’s success. Built from the ground up by innovative leaders, GEN-Y continues to devise superior products for the automotive & RV marketplace. I wanted the next milestone of my career to be with a company that strives to be the best every day. The unrivaled company culture, dedication to serve, continual product advancements, and collaboration with industry leaders will continue to push our exponential growth.”
Chamber to host economic update
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host an Economic Update presented by Fifth Third Bank on Tuesday at Hotel Elkhart, in the Aria Ballroom.
The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with networking and registration from 11:15-11:30 a.m.
The Economic Update Luncheon showcases economic expert Tom Jalics, chief market strategist at Fifth Third Bank, who will share information about both current events and the future of the economy. It also provides business leaders an opportunity to network with peers.
Panel discussion will follow featuring Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, Elkhart County Commissioner Suzie Weirick, and Bristol Town Manager Mike Yoder.
With over 25 years of industry experience, Jalics is an industry expert and commentator having been quoted in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg Business News, The Economist, and Reuters. Tom has also appeared on television and radio including Bloomberg (Television, Radio, and Business News), CNBC, and CBS Radio Chicago.