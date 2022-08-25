School meetings set for coming weeks
ELKHART — The Concord Community School Board of Trustees will host an executive session at 5 p.m. Monday.
The session will take place at the Concord Education Center at 59040 Minuteman Way, according to a news release, to train board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials. Also at the center, on Sept. 8 at 4 p.m., there will be a public hearing for negotiations, a separate release stated.
Doriot to serve on committees
INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Blake Doriot, R-Goshen, will serve as a member of several study committees in preparation for the 2023 legislative session.
Doriot’s assignments include the Interim Study Committee on Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications, and the Interim Study Committee on Roads and Transportation, a news release stated.
Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members — eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives, the release added.
To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov.
Fall library activities underway
MILFORD — Story times will take place Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 21. at the Milford Public Library, 101 N. Main St.
Programs will be the same for both time slots as these are not separate events, a news release stated. All activities are free and no library card is needed to attend. Story time is geared toward children ages 3-6 and will be hosted at the library by various library staff members. Registration is in the children’s section.
Many current and former MPL employees have created “Staff Picks” videos to help people find books to read. Each video includes many different book recommendations. “Staff Picks” include books from a variety of genres: thrillers, science fiction, romance, westerns, non-fiction or other type of books, including children’s titles.
The Milford Public Library will be closed all day Sept. 5 for Labor Day. The library will be open its regular hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3, and will resume normal business hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 6, the release added.
GCS to host hearing Tuesday
GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools will host a public hearing in regards to opening negotiations with the Goshen Education Association.
This hearing will take place Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the GCS Administrative Center, 613 E. Purl St., a news release stated.
Zoom tutorial offered via Zoom
GOSHEN — Linda Curley, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Lake County, will offer “Zoom 101,” via Zoom, at 1 p.m. and again at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
To take part, register in advance by calling the Extension Office at 574-533-0554 or emailing fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, including downloading Zoom to a smartphone or tablet, can call 574-533-0554 by Sept. 1.
Hymn event set for Sunday
LAGRANGE — “Hymn Sing in the Country,” will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Helmuths, 4760 W 100 S.
Everyone is welcome to this music event, and are asked to be considerate and dress appropriately, a news release stated. Participants can bring lawn chairs and finger foods, and ice cream will be provided.