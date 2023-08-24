Syracuse man new regional sales manager
SOUTH BEND — Scott Vermillion, Syracuse, is the new regional sales manager overseeing Centier Bank’s Michiana and Fort Wayne Markets.
Vermillion joins Centier Bank with 22 years of prior banking experience, including serving as a regional sales manager at another financial institution. The Indiana State University Alumnus said he’s looking forward to building relationships with Centier’s associates, clients, and communities.
“I enjoy mentoring and building strong, successful teams,” Vermillion said. “A successful team can develop strong client relationships and help our communities by being involved, active members through Centier’s servant heart culture and by living our purpose.”
Centier Bank is currently expanding the Downtown South Bend branch, located at 108 N. Main St. in the historic JMS Building at the corner of Main Street and Washington. The downtown expansion construction project began July 17 and is expected to be completed in two phases that will be finished in mid-October.
For more information about Scott Vermillion, email svermillion@centier.com. For more information about Centier Bank, go to centier.com.
Riverfest this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — Coming up this Saturday during Riverfest at Riverbend Park will be the Regatta of Recyclables. This event is free to participate (all supplies will be provided), and people of all ages are welcome to build and race a miniature boat down the Little Elkhart River. Boat building will be from 10 a.m. to noon; race heats begin at 12:05 p.m.
Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded.
This event is made possible by sponsors Grand Design RV, Culver Duck and Republic Services.
Syracuse Cub Scouts to hold round-up
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Cub Scout Pack 3828 will hold its annual Cub Scout Round-Up at 6 p.m. Monday at the Scout Lodge and Woods, located at 10433 E. C.R. 500, a few miles south of Syracuse.
Boys and girls in grades kindergarten through fifth grade who are interested in joining Cub Scouts, or who want to learn more about it, are invited, along with their parents to go to the Scout Woods where they will meet the leaders and Cub Scouts members and learn more about scouting. Families are invited to gather around a campfire in the woods and enjoy free hotdogs and s’mores.
Syracuse Cub Scout Pack 3828 meets 6 p.m. every Monday throughout the school year. During the fall and spring, the pack meets at the Scout Lodge and Woods and meets at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1413 N. Long Drive, Syracuse, throughout the winter months. For more information, contact Cub Master Trevor Ritter at 574-377-6177.
Quilt show begins today
MISHAWAKA — The River Bend Quilt Guild Quilt Show will take place today through Saturday at Mishawaka Public Library, 209 Lincolnway East.
Today’s hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday’s are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday’s are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..
The event is free and open to the public.
The River Bend Quilt Guild meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church of the Brethren, 53105 N. Ironwood Road, South Bend. Visitors are welcome.