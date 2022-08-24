Clothing event next month
GOSHEN — The annual New 2 You Children’s Clothing Event, a free baby and kids clothing giveaway, will take place Sept. 24 at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36.
The giveaway will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with early admittance for those who contribute and/or volunteer, a news release stated.
To contact a committee member, email new2youclothingevent@gmail.com.
Trail dedication set for September
BRISTOL — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be hosting the Elkhart Bog Trail dedication at 11 a.m. Sept. 22.
Those who attend may park at Elkhart East Christian Church, 21851 C.R. 4, a news release stated. A shuttle will take guests to the dedication site, so allow 20 minutes for the transportation process.
For assistance the day of the event, call 260-341-0999.
Free trolley rides for students
ELKHART — The Interurban Trolley fixed route service has announced that the free K-12 Summer Travel Program has been extended to allow K-12 students to ride the trolley for free for the entire 2022-2023 school year.
This pilot program offering free student travel will run until at least Aug. 31, 2023, a news release stated. This pilot program in the 2021-2022 school year saw more than 6,500 student rides on the trolley.
To be eligible for free travel on any of the Interurban Trolley fixed routes, including the Yellow Line, K-12 students just need to show their valid student identification card each time they board a bus, the release added.
Transit information can be obtained by calling the Michiana Area Council of Governments at 574-674-8894 or at www.interurbantrolley.com.
Food bank gets state funding
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana recently received $115,000 in state funding to help local Hoosiers in need.
The food bank supports Elkhart, Kosciusko, La Porte, Marshall, Starke and St. Joseph counties, a news release stated.
This funding, provided through the latest state budget, is part of a combined total of $1 million allocated to Indiana’s 11 food banks.
“Our state’s regional food banks distribute food and other items daily to Hoosiers in all 92 counties, either directly or through local pantries and soup kitchens,” the release stated.
According to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry, over 900,000 Hoosiers are at risk of hunger. To volunteer with the Food Bank of Northern Indiana visit feedindiana.org.
To learn more about the Bridge-Middlebury Food Pantry or The Window in Goshen, visit www.middlebury-bridge.org/food or www.thewindowofgoshen.com/donate.
Exhibit set for area quilter
MADISON, Wis. — Kathy Koch, Middlebury, and her quilts “Black, White and Red Poppy All Over” and “Chester” have been selected to compete in the 2022 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Quilt Contest, to take place Sept. 8-10.
The quilts will be displayed for the more than 20,000 visitors to the annual event in Madison this September, a news release stated.
Quilts accepted in the Quilt Contest are judged on visual impact and stitching technique. Awards are given for first-, second- and third-place recognition in each category, and one quilt is awarded as “Best of Show.” One quilt is also selected to receive the Viewers’ Choice award by those who attend the event.
For the first time in three years, The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show will return to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison as an in-person event, welcoming quilt lovers from across Wisconsin and throughout the United States to join together and celebrate the art of quilting.
Visit quiltshow.com for advance registration and full event details.