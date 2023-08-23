Boil order issued
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart has issued a boil order anticipated to remain in effect through midnight Thursday for portions of downtown.
City administration notes that the order is a precautionary measure due to a water main break, adding that some customers along West Lexington Avenue from the St. Joseph River to South Second Street and along Second Street from West Lexington Avenue to West Jackson Boulevard will be without water until the main break is repaired.
Impacted areas are West Lexington Avenue from the St. Joseph River through South Second Street, West High Street from Franklin Court through South Second Street, Franklin Street from Franklin Court through South Second Street, West Marion Street from Franklin Court through South Second Street, Harrison Street form Franklin Court through South Second Street, South Fifth Street from West Lexington Avenue to Harrison Street, South Fourth Street from West Lexington Avenue to Harrison Street, South Third Street from West Lexington to Harrison Street, South Second Street from West Lexington Avenue to Harrison Street, and Vistula Street from West High Street to Jackson Place.
Before consuming, all water from the municipal water system should be boiled for three minutes before consumption, and cooled. The city will issue a statement at the time when the order is no longer in effect. For health related questions and concerns, please seek medical advice from health care provider or Elkhart County Health Department. Restaurants in the affected area may contact the Elkhart County Health Department at 574-875-3391. For other questions the boil order, contact the Elkhart Public Works Administrative Office at 574-293-2572.
Parkview Hospice seeking new volunteers
FORT WAYNE — Parkview Hospice is currently seeking new volunteers to fill a variety of roles, ranging from bedside companionship to bereavement support to office support.
Hospice care aims to give patients the best possible quality of life at the end stages of life. Parkview Hospice provides comfort and emotional support wherever a patient calls home, whether that’s their personal residences, in a nursing or assisted living facility, or at the Supportive Care Unit at Parkview Hospital Randallia.
Those interested in volunteering should fill out an application online at Parkview.com/hospicevolunteer. A volunteer coordinator will then contact those interested with more information about upcoming training dates.
For more information, contact Jessica Glad at Jessica.Glad@parkview.com or call 260-373-9800.
Curbside Concerts return
ELKHART — Elkhart Public Library’s Curbside Concerts return for its fall series, starting this Friday.
Each Friday, through Sept. 15, bands will play on the roof of the downtown library, 300 S. Second St. All concerts are free and open to the public.
The Curbside Concerts schedule, with music starting at 7 p.m.:
Aug. 25 — Paul Erdman Trio
Sept. 1 — Quite Frank Lee
Sept. 8 — SPACESHIPS with special guest SHAM
Sept. 15 — Rica Obsesion with special guests Los Ortega and Grupo Renacer
Concert-goers enjoy the show from the parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camp chairs or blankets. Beer, wine and soda are available for purchase, and a food truck will be parked nearby.
Sept. 15 will feature a night of Latin music with Chicago’s Rica Obsesion — an Elkhart Jazz Fest main stage favorite — taking the stage at 10 p.m. Grupo Renacer will open at 7 p.m., followed by Los Ortega at about 8:15 p.m.
In the event of rain, concerts move indoors to the library’s first-floor atrium, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Curbside Concerts is powered this year by AEP and “Well Crafted” with the support of Experience Elkhart County.
For more details, visit MyEPL.org/Curbside. RSVP to the shows on the library’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/MyEPL.