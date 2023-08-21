Common council to meet today
ELKHART — The Monday meeting of the Common Council of Elkhart will take place electronically via WebEx and Facebook Live.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. The public may view and attend the meeting by going to the city’s website and clicking on coei.webex.com.
The event number is 2305 186 3969. If the event is asking for a password to register, use: Council2023.
The meeting can also be viewed at www.facebook.com/CityOfElkhartIN.
The public will have the ability to submit comments through the WebEx chat box which will be monitored throughout the meeting. The public may also submit questions prior to the meeting to the council clerk at angie.mckee@coei.org.
All questions will be addressed during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Commissioners to meet today
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. today.
The meeting will take place at the County Administration Building, 117 N. Second St. It can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/33hfjf4.
Library trustees to meet Tuesday
GOSHEN — The Goshen Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will take place at the library auditorium, 601 S. Fifth St.
Flor de Toloache to perform Sept. 1
GOSHEN — The Goshen College Performing Arts Series 2023-24 season will kick-off with a performance by all-female mariachi group, Flor de Toloache Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall, 1700 S. Main St.
“Hailing from New York City, Flor de Toloache has taken the world by storm with their unique and groundbreaking approach to mariachi music,” a news release stated. “Their performances often feature an exciting mix of traditional Mexican folk songs, original compositions and daring covers of popular tunes.”
Tickets are $35, $30 or $20 and are available online at goshen.edu/tickets or at the box office at 574-535-7566.
Williams named as Truma Vice PresidentELKHART — Truma, the Elkhart-based supplier of RV heating, cooling, and water systems, has hired transportation industry veteran Tim Williams as the new vicepresident of Sales and Marketing in North America.
Williams brings 36 years of transportation and automotive industry experience to Truma’s executive team.
“We were searching for someone who understands and demonstrates the value of partnering with customers, the importance of providing exceptional service, and the need for sales and marketing to work in tandem — all are key attributes to Truma’s success,” said President and CEO Gerhard Hundsberger in a news release. “Tim’s experience and leadership skills make him the perfect person to lead our sales team and assist our marketing team as we continue to gain market share and grow within the North American market.”
In his new role with Truma, Williams plans to capitalize on his past experiences and lead the sales and marketing teams with data-driven strategies aimed at measurable results, the release added.
For more information about Truma and its products, visit www.truma.net or email info@trumacorp.com.
Library to close for Labor Day
WAKARUSA — The Wakarusa Public Library, 124 N. Elkhart St., will be closed Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.
Book Bites will take place Aug. 31 at 10:15 a.m. in the children’s area of the library. This drop-in story time is designed to promote language and listening skills, expand children’s imaginations and develop fine motor skills through quick and easy crafts. No registration is required for this event.
The Friends of the Library will meet Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. This is a group of volunteers that advocate and assist the Wakarusa Library. Anyone interested in the library may attend.
“The Story of the Three Bears” is currently running the library Dial-A-Story Line at 574-862-4441. Callers will hear the original story of a little woman who disrupts the happy household of three bears.
To learn more about library programs, visit wakarusachamber.com/business/wakarusa-library.